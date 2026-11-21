A big reason why people keep coming back to the iPhone or the Mac is how seamlessly Apple's products work together. Some of Apple's Continuity features include Handoff, Sidecar, and iPhone Mirroring — but AirDrop is arguably one of the most useful of the bunch. For years, AirDrop access was limited to Apple's ecosystem, but then Google broke that barrier down by introducing AirDrop compatibility to select Pixel devices in 2025.

The feature has since made its way to a few Samsung, OnePlus, and Oppo smartphones. Google says it's working on expanding the feature to more Android phones. You don't need to download a third-party app on your Android phone for this to work. Phones running Android 6 or newer should already come with the Quick Share service built in. You can find this feature by navigating to Settings > Google > All services > Quick Share. You might even be able to add it as a tile in your Quick Settings panel for easier access.

Some phones list this feature under Connected devices or a similarly named menu in the Settings app. You can check if the Quick Share feature on your Samsung phone has AirDrop compatibility by looking for an option labeled Share with Apple devices in Quick Share's settings. Testing the feature directly is a more reliable way to confirm compatibility, though, since it works on our OnePlus 15 despite the phone not having the Share with Apple devices toggle in Quick Share's settings.