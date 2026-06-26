5 iOS 27 Features You Should Be Excited About

Every year, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple showcases the next versions of its operating systems. Last year, iOS 26 got a major UI overhaul with the Liquid Glass design system. It introduced flashy new elements and changed the physics of how everything on screen reacts to your touches or swipes. Though the whole transparent aesthetic is impressive in its own right, the rollout of iOS 26 was anything but smooth. The first few betas and stable builds were riddled with performance issues and bugs, and Apple ended up dialing down the intensity of Liquid Glass a lot.

So when Apple unveiled iOS 27 with very few feature additions, a lot of us enthusiasts were excited because this meant Apple probably took some time to iron out the buggy mess that iOS had become. iOS 27, therefore, is primarily a stability update, which Apple made clear in the keynote, citing several performance metrics. That said, the new version of the operating system does bring a handful of features that might interest you.

I've been using the first developer beta of iOS 27 on my iPhone since it was released earlier in June, and let's just say that it addresses everything that was wrong with iOS 26 very well. Here's a closer look at some of the best parts of iOS 27 and why they're bigger improvements than you might think.