iOS 26's First Big Update Brings Liquid Glass Control, But Users Say It's Not Enough

When I installed the first developer beta build of iOS 26 on my iPhone, I was surprised that Apple actually shipped Liquid Glass in all of its transparent glory. Sure, it looked amazing during the meticulously edited keynote, but the accessibility and viability of Liquid Glass could only be determined by real-world use. Performance on the first few builds was horrendous, but what caused a bigger divide in opinion was iOS 26's bold take on the design language. Notifications on the lock screen were barely visible, and the Control Center blended in with the background, making it difficult to find toggles. Apple then dramatically reduced the transparency of Liquid Glass in subsequent updates, leading to a night and day difference when you compare the first beta preview to the stable release.

Legibility was greatly improved, but this came at the cost of severely dialing down what made Liquid Glass so popular in the first place. iOS 26.1 finally lets you switch between clear and tinted glass looks, but the feature in practice doesn't do enough to keep both camps of people happy. Those who liked the extreme transparency effects aren't too delighted with all the nerfing that has happened, and people who disliked Liquid Glass from the get-go are unhappy with how bad the tinted glass option makes everything appear. Plenty of users, including me, believe that a slider to control the intensity of Liquid Glass could finally settle this debate — and I think Apple is slowly getting there.