Power isn't everything. While a bike's horsepower undoubtedly plays a big part how it performs, the relationship between that power and the motorcycle's weight — the power-to-weight ratio — arguably says more about the bike. There's no way to tell how a bike rides based on the specs, of course, but a higher ratio can reflect how good a bike is at all those seemingly mundane tasks that riders have to do regularly: speeding up with traffic, slowing down, taking corners, avoiding obstacles, and weaving through traffic.

All bikes benefit from a good power-to-weight ratio, of course, but it arguably matters most for performance-oriented bikes intended to be ridden hard. Think sportbikes, of course, and the occasional ridiculously overpowered hypernaked bike (think Ducati and MV Agusta). And in the realm of sportbikes, there are likely few names as evocative as Honda's CBR1000RR. The model debuted in 2004 as a successor to bikes like the CBR900RR and is still at the top of its game more than 20 years on. But while it's a great bike, it's not the craziest performer out there.

Of course, 171 horsepower (according to EPA testing data) and a 432-pound curb weight means it's more than rapid enough for most riders, which works out to about 0.396 horsepower per pound. But if you're playing sport- or superbike top trumps, there are quite a few motorcycles out there that'll beat the Honda's numbers.