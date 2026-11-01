3 Of The Coolest New Motorcycles Coming Out In 2027
For bikers, motorcycles are just about the coolest things on the planet. Whether you're a weekend hobbyist, a professional racer, or a dedicated expert mechanic, it's incredibly exciting to catch sneak peeks at upcoming models at trade shows, check out their specs, hear their engines roar, and more.
As we enter the final months of the year, we already know quite a lot about some of the motorcycles that await enthusiasts in 2027. Naturally, there are a lot of new model years and revisions of existing popular model families on the way next year, courtesy of some of the biggest manufacturers in the industry. Harley-Davidson, for instance, is reviving the iconic Road King. Some of the super cool models, however, might be those that you wouldn't initially expect.
Some are among the most anticipated and powerful racing bikes around, while there are also some neat upcoming machines that would be better fits for beginners or for those who tend to restrict their riding to the streets. Whatever your motorcycle preferences may be, here is a variety of some of the coolest models that are on their way throughout 2027. Some began rolling out in late 2026 and are ramping up in 2027, while others are set for an all-new launch next year.
1. BMW F 450 GS
For the model year of 2027, one of the most exciting motorcycles is the BMW F 450 GS. This was initially a concept machine, but it is now on its way to markets, with a Q1 2027 release currently the target for U.S. retailers. It's set to sport some considerable specs too. Most notable is its engine, which is a parallel-twin that displaces 420c and offers 48 horsepower and 32 lb-ft of torque.
The F 450 GS is an adventure bike first and foremost, and that status comes with certain expectations. It should be capable of taking riders on long highway drives and other terrain alike. There are a range of features on this bike that will make rides more convenient and comfortable. They include Enduro footrests (which can be equipped and unequipped to the rider's preference) for action on more challenging terrain, BMW Motorrad ABS Pro, and an ERC or Easy Ride Clutch.
Regardless of a potential purchaser's prior experience with the BMW brand, one huge factor that might ultimately seal a purchase is the bike's cost compared to its competitors in the segment. The base price of this model in the U.S. is $6,995. Naturally, though, other crucial factors matter, and one major one is the fact that it comes in several trims and optional extras. For instance, the Sport trim adds $800 for its color, while the Trophy trim will bump that up to $1,200. Whether this BMW model will cost you more than a competitor's counterpart will depend on what you choose to add to it.
2. Ducati Desmo450 SM
An interest in a specific motorcycle or brand doesn't mean you'll ride it yourself. It could be a luxury model far beyond most budgets, or a monstrous racing machine safer to watch in competition. In 2027, Ducati is launching a racing machine unlike anything else in its lineup to date: the Desmo450 SM. This is the iconic brand's very first supermoto bike designed exclusively for competition, and is not street legal as a result. In the U.S., it's set to be available in Spring 2027 from specific sellers.
Beginning at $12,995, this is a premium purchase for those who are serious about supermoto, and that's evident from the tools it's equipped with. As you might imagine, the most important of these is the powertrain. Ducati reports that it uses a "449.6 cc Desmo450 single-cylinder engine, designed to reach high engine speeds thanks to desmodromic timing and a limiter fixed at 11,900 rpm." The next priorities were to ensure that all this power was accessed and utilized as efficiently as possible by the bike itself, and to make sure that it's as safe and efficient as possible to ride in a demanding arena like racing. One key tool to help here is the Showa suspension.
It also features Metzeler Racetec SM tires, specifically the K2 125/75 R420 and K1 165/55 R17 models. What's particularly cool about this Ducati isn't just that it's the brand's first racer in this category, but also how every element of its body was refined to serve that role. It's an aluminum build, and one that was constructed in a way that minimizes joins and rivets, so it's as lightweight as possible.
3. Aprilia RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute
A bike that's perhaps of a lighter weight and easier to handle is going to have a lot of broad appeal in the biker community. For those with some experience but not looking for the highest specs, the Aprilia RS 660 offers a solid mix of capability and day-to-day reliability. A cool new limited-edition model is the $11,999 Aprilia RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute, also set to launch in the U.S. in Q1 2027.
As motorcycle racing buffs will know, the 2027 release of this special edition model is poignant. It coincides with the iconic Phillip Island circuit's effective retirement from MotoGP. Announcing the model named and designed in its honor, Aprilia took the opportunity to boast that "Aprilia Racing has secured no fewer than ten victories across the various classes of the MotoGP World Championship" on this legendary Australian track. To celebrate this legacy, the brand created the RS 660, emblazoned with Phillip Island Circuit-themed livery.
With unique thematic designs on its fuel tank, rims, and more, this model doesn't look like the standard RS 660. However, it's equipped just like one, offering features such as a 105-horsepower 660 cc twin-cylinder engine, Ride-by-Wire throttle, and an electronic bidirectional gearbox.
How we chose these specific models
For many, a motorcycle matters little beyond its raw specs. Of course, remarkable specs like these can be key to a model's coolness. For others, it's about aesthetics. A model that might be a little older, or have lower specs than another, but which has a visual appeal that the owner adores, could be deemed infinitely cooler in their eyes than one that does not. Similarly, retro cool is a factor you can't deny, too.
In this rundown, then, we tried to pick models that represent one (or even multiple) of these different elements of coolness. After all, just like beauty, it's often in the eye of the beholder. This is how we arrived at a wide range of machines, from the formidable Desmo450 SM racer to the limited-edition Aprilia effort. On top of that, we wanted the lineup to reflect the range of tastes and preferences manufacturers will aim to hit in 2027 by covering as many different makers and bike types as possible. Of course, this is just a snapshot of some of the incredible machines on their way in the 2027 model year and calendar year.