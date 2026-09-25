Harley-Davidson Is Reviving The Road King, And Not Just As A Special

If you're a new rider, you may be thinking about giving the Harley-Davidson Road King a try. But if you're shopping for a recent model, you may have discovered the selection isn't what you'd hoped. Fortunately, it looks as though Harley is bringing the Road King back for 2027, though it won't return exactly as it left the lineup. This new model will be called the Road King ST.

Initially reported by Motorcycle, the new Road King ST might be in the same performance class as the Road Glide ST and Street Glide ST; the "ST" likely stands for Sport Touring, a designation used for Harley's more performance-oriented touring models. While the Road King itself isn't yet featured on the company's official website, there were apparently new accessory landing pages created for the bike, meaning details like price, styling, and available equipment are unknown as of this writing.

The last true production of the Road King came in 2022, while the Road King Special was available through 2025. The standard Road King offered a windshield and saddlebags, while the Special had a more stripped-down custom appearance. If the new Road King is indeed a Touring edition, it's possible that it will use Harley's Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine like other Touring models. But it's not yet known if the new bike will feature the liquid-cooled cylinder heads found on the current Road Glide and Street Glide.