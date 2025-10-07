What Does ST Stand For On A Harley-Davidson?

Harley-Davidson motorcycles have very distinctive designs, so it only makes sense that they'd have very distinctive names to match. It's why H-D bikes use those cryptic letter codes for each model. Riders browsing a Harley showroom (either in-person or virtually) can expect to see jumbles of letters like "FLH" or "ST." But how do you decode them? In Harley-Davidson speak, "ST" traditionally refers to the Softail frame: a hidden-rear-suspension design that combines vintage Harley styling with more modern comfort standards. Most bikes with "ST" in their name will come with one of these Softail frames. However, in modern marketing, you might see the ST used to refer to Sport Touring.

The Softail frame has been around since the engineer and rider Bill Davis first began working on a design back in the 1970s. He wanted something that would combine the clean, rigid look of a hardtail with the comfort of a modern suspension. At the time, traditional hardtail motorcycles had a minimalist, low-slung frame but punished riders with serious discomfort on longer trips. By hiding the rear shocks under the seat and within the frame, Davis managed to create a bike that rode smoothly without sacrificing the style riders loved. He called it the Softail.