Harley-Davidson Softails: The Reason Behind The Frame Name, Explained

For over 120 years, Harley-Davidson has remained a popular motorcycle brand. The company's continued iconic status has been supported by an active and vibrant community, helping retain its appeal of rebellion, freedom, and American heritage. From the very first Harley-Davidson motorcycle, Serial No. 1, the company now has 24 different models available on its website, spread across five main motorcycle categories: Grand American Touring, Trike, Cruiser, Adventure Touring, and Sport. Among the most popular in the Harley-Davidson stable is the softail range, which means it has a suspension system in the back (a hardtail has none).

Advertisement

The origins of the Harley Softail trace to the early 1970's when an engineer and Harley enthusiast named Bill Davis modified the frame of his 1972 FX Super Glide. His first version involved creating a frame that moved the shock absorbers underneath the seat and attached it to a triangle-shaped swingarm. Davis showed his concept to Harley's then-chief design officer, Willie G. Davidson, but no deal was made. Undeterred, Davis refined his prototype and created his own company, Road Worx, to sell his sub-shock frame. By 1982, his partners at Road Worx had left, and again he approached Harley. This time the company accepted and bought all the patents and machinery, effectively selling the Softail technology to the motorcycle brand.

Advertisement

The suspension system of a Softail Harley-Davidson is different from hardtails because of the concealed rear suspension. Located under the seat, it has a monoshock layout, with a swing arm connected to the motorcycle frame. This design gives nearly 4.5 inches of travel for the rear wheels, while hardtails have zero wheel travel. This ingenious configuration gives the motorcycle a softer and more comfortable ride even on rough road surfaces, making it ideal for longer trips.