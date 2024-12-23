8 Of The Best Harley-Davidson Softails Ever Built

Harley-Davidson is one of the world's oldest continuously operating motorcycle builders. Founded in 1903 in a backyard shed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Harley is fiercely traditional, always distinctive, and often polarizing. By defining a nation's vision for motorcycling for over 120 years, Harley has built some incredible (and admittedly, not-so-incredible) motorcycles.

Advertisement

With a history nearly as long as that of the automobile itself, Harley-Davidson can't be expected to hit every ball out of the park. Despite being accused by detractors of clinging to old-fashioned ways, Harley has consistently sought to upgrade and update its engines throughout its storied history. There have been flops and failures, but also incredible successes.

One of those success stories begins in 1984. Three years earlier, Harley-Davidson had been bought back from American Machine and Foundry (AMF). With the company suffering from a bad reputation stemming from poor build quality and reliability issues, new ownership wanted some victories to regain some of the cachet that Harley had enjoyed in better years.

Advertisement

The Harley-Davidson Softail appeared in 1984 as one of the first models to get the Evolution engine. Inspired by home customization made popular during the 1970s, the first Softail might have looked to the past, but it also had an eye on the future. In honor of over four decades in the Harley lineup, we examine some of the best Harley-Davidson Softails ever built.