What Does FXST Mean On A Harley-Davidson?

The Softail Standard is an incredibly popular motorcycle with an iconic design. Back in the '70s, a mechanical engineer named Bill Davis modified his Super Glide and gave it a cushioned rear suspension. He brought this bike to Harley-Davidson's staff engineers, who bought his patents and then used Davis' design as a prototype for what would eventually become the first Softail model. This bike was further refined and made its debut in 1983, but the Softail's evolution didn't end there.

There have been several other Harley-Davidson Softails since the first, but not all of them have borne the FXST designation. The Softail Classic is FLSTC, the Deluxe is FLSTN, the Blackline is FXS, the Breakout is FXSB, the Custom is FXSTC, the Deuce is FXSTD, etc.

FXST specifically refers to the Softail Standard. This bike is the base of the Softail line. Each new generation introduces performance, style, and quality of life updates, but while other Softails like the Fat Boy might diverge into more specialty designs, the Standard is the model that is designed to be the purist option in keeping with the original Softail ethos. Even the manufacturer itself refers to it as "a Harley-Davidson motorcycle presented in its most elemental form." This is why many consider it one of the best Harley-Davidson Softails ever built. It also tends to be the version with the lowest price.

