Harley-Davidson Softail Standard Vs. Fat Boy: What's The Difference Between These Bikes?

Although Harley-Davidson is more than a century old, with crucial moments that shaped what the company is today, it wasn't until 1983 that it would put out its first Softail model, the FXST Softail. The company had only started manufacturing the model a year earlier, building on mechanical engineer Bill Davis' designs. Davis had dreamt of a motorcycle that embodied the charm and power of the popular Hardtail, but with riding comfort that could only be achieved by installing a rear suspension to the bike. He tinkered with his 1972 FX Super Glide, using it as a prototype, and soon turned his dream into a reality. Davis approached Harley-Davidson with his design, hoping the company could implement it in its models, and soon afterward, the Softail was born.

Advertisement

The FXST Softail, also known as the Softail Standard, was a massive hit. Many motorcycle lovers instantly connected with this original version thanks to its comfortable riding experience, the smooth-running yet powerful Milwaukee-Eight 107 engines, which produced 87 horsepower and 111 lb-ft of torque, and its ability to be customized. There was also the iconic hidden rear suspension, which differentiated it from the rest of Harley-Davidson's motorcycles.

It only took Harley-Davidson six years to drop the next cruiser in its growing Softail family: the Fat Boy, which would embody America's very brawn. The bike took two years to develop, with Willie G. Davidson and Louie Netz spearheading its design. While the original Fat Boy came equipped with all the bells and whistles of the Softail Standard, like the frame, engine internals, and dash, it also had several unique features that would set it apart from its siblings, like two seats instead of the Standard's one.

Advertisement