5 Of The Toughest-Looking Harley-Davidson Motorcycles

Some brands have become inseparable from certain stereotypes. For instance, Nissan Altima drivers, like East Coast drivers, have built a reputation for bad driving. BMW drivers, on the other hand, are famously known for ignoring turn signals. Whether these stereotypes hold any truth, it's a bit startling to see a driver behave in a way that completely contradicts the image we've come to expect.

Two-wheelers, like cars, have their own stereotypes. On the surface, it might seem completely out of place for someone with a laid-back personality, like an office worker, to ride to work on a Harley-Davidson. But why? Well, Harleys exude an aura of ruggedness, a sense of freedom, and non-conformism — and Hollywood went the whole nine yards to stick that image in our heads. The perfect tough guy character in any movie from the early 1970s to the 1980s wore a ripped denim vest, leather gloves, sunglasses, and rode a Harley-Davidson. Think about it for a minute: the "Sons of Anarchy" TV series cast would look strange rolling around with a bunch of Honda scooters.

Let's forget about Hollywood for a second. Harley-Davidson bikes have long been associated with toughness and raw power in the real world. Every detail in a Harley's design commands visual dominance. It's not just about mental images. Harleys are built differently. They aren't the easiest motorcycles to ride or lift due to their weight and frame, another reason why they are commonly associated with tough guys. We've compiled a line-up of the toughest-looking Harleys. To identify the meanest in the bunch, we compared their paint schemes, frame builds, aggressive design, tire, and engine sizes.