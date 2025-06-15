This Is The US State With The Worst Drivers, According To Insurance Researchers

It's not uncommon to get behind the wheel and feel like nobody around you has any idea what they are doing. Whether it be failing to use signals or gunning it through an intersection before the light turns from yellow to red, there is no shortage of ways that drivers can make others on the road feel unsafe. It's enough to make one think that the people around them must be the worst drivers in the country. Of course, that can't be possible everywhere. One state has to have the worst drivers in the U.S.

After poring through a year's worth of data, lending marketplace LendingTree found that Massachusetts has the worst drivers in the country. It determined this by examining driving incidents — anything from a speeding ticket to something as drastic as a DUI — in each state between November 5, 2023, and November 4, 2024. LendingTree found that there were 61.1 incidents per 1,000 drivers in Massachusetts. The biggest reason it ranks at the top is car crashes: 44.4 of those 61.1 incidents are traffic accidents, which is nearly five more incidents per 1,000 drivers than the second-most accident-prone state.

Insurance rates tend to spike in states with a lot of accidents, but that doesn't necessarily mean Massachusetts has the highest insurance prices. LendingTree estimates that the cost of insuring a car with any of the major car insurance companies in Massachusetts is the 13th-lowest in the country. So, a collective of bad drivers doesn't necessarily spell high premiums.

