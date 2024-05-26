All About The 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Motorcycle

There is arguably no bigger name in the motorcycle game than Harley-Davidson, with the manufacturer producing a lineup of bikes in its 120+ years as a storied brand in U.S. automotive history. There are, of course, a few standouts amongst the legendary stable of bikes in the company's vault, and one could easily argue that the Street Glide ranks among the best motorcycles Harley-Davidson ever produced.

The legendary motorcycle manufacturer released the first Street Glide in the mid-1980s, and right off the bat, it was recognized as a different type of frame offered by Harley-Davidson. The bike boasts more aerodynamic lines, built-in saddle bags, and an upright riding position that made it as versatile an option for riders running errands in the city, and those who favored lengthy rides on two-lane blacktops. Likewise, the bike's sleek, fork-mounted batwing fairing earned instant iconic status among motorcycle lovers who adore its wind-blocking ability as much as its look.

The bike has proven such a hit with Harley-Davidson fans that it's remained in production for the past four decades, with the motorcycle titan launching the upgraded Street Glide Special model in 2006. The manufacturer appears to have no plans to cease production on the model anytime soon, but a case could be made that the 2019 Street Glide was a game-changer for the model and the brand. Here's what you should know about the 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide.