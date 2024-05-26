All About The 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Motorcycle
There is arguably no bigger name in the motorcycle game than Harley-Davidson, with the manufacturer producing a lineup of bikes in its 120+ years as a storied brand in U.S. automotive history. There are, of course, a few standouts amongst the legendary stable of bikes in the company's vault, and one could easily argue that the Street Glide ranks among the best motorcycles Harley-Davidson ever produced.
The legendary motorcycle manufacturer released the first Street Glide in the mid-1980s, and right off the bat, it was recognized as a different type of frame offered by Harley-Davidson. The bike boasts more aerodynamic lines, built-in saddle bags, and an upright riding position that made it as versatile an option for riders running errands in the city, and those who favored lengthy rides on two-lane blacktops. Likewise, the bike's sleek, fork-mounted batwing fairing earned instant iconic status among motorcycle lovers who adore its wind-blocking ability as much as its look.
The bike has proven such a hit with Harley-Davidson fans that it's remained in production for the past four decades, with the motorcycle titan launching the upgraded Street Glide Special model in 2006. The manufacturer appears to have no plans to cease production on the model anytime soon, but a case could be made that the 2019 Street Glide was a game-changer for the model and the brand. Here's what you should know about the 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide.
The 2019 Street Glide offered a trove of intriguing upgrades
Harley-Davidson is generally regarded as a brand predicated on tradition, but the company has also prized innovation over the years. From a design standpoint, the sleek Street Glide is clear proof of that. As it happens, the 2019 model of the Street Glide innovated even further, with Harley-Davidson tabbing the bike to debut its Reflex Defensive Rider System.
If you're unfamiliar with the RDRS, the complex safety system was developed by Harley-Davidson to help match the performance of their motorcycles to the road's available traction during acceleration, deceleration, turning, and braking. As CNET notes in its review of the 2019 Street Glide, such safety enhancements were not uncommon among bikes made in Europe and Japan in 2019. However, Harley-Davidson was one of the first big American motorcycle manufacturers to offer those sorts of safety measures on bikes. It was no fluke that the Street Glide was the first of their builds to feature RDRS as safety enhancements, as lean-sensitive antilock braking, traction control, and linked brake systems could prove invaluable out on the open road.
As if the new RDRS safety features weren't enough to pique the interest of Harley-Davidson devotees, the 2019 Street Glide also hit the street with an upgraded version of the manufacturer's infotainment package. It should go without saying that options like built-in navigation, a large LCD screen, and a USB-charging pocket for your mobile device only served to make the Street Glide's ride all the sweeter.
Harley-Davidson's 2019 Street Glide still stayed true to its touring routes
Impressive upgrades aside, the 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide didn't exactly set out to remake the wheel, with its overall design staying true to the lines that have served the manufacturer's beloved bagger so well since it first hit the streets. That is hardly surprising, as the bike's distinctive look and iconic fairing remain a big part of the Street Glide's draw on Harley-Davidson fans.
Classic Harley-Davidson power is no doubt a part of that equation as well. The Street Glide hardly disappoints on that front, coming equipped with an air-cooled Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin engine that is positively built for burning down the freeway. While that engine packs just 90 horsepower, when it comes to Harley-Davidsons, torque sometimes trumps sheer power — with the Street Glide's 4-stroke engine boasting a reported 111 pound-feet of torque that ensures strong acceleration will likely never be an issue for owners.
As for the ride, the 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide sought to offer many of the same comforts as the manufacturer's bulkier touring bikes. Of course, some reviews from 2019 are also quick to note that the Street Glide can cost just as much, with prices ranging anywhere from $20,000 to $30,000, depending on the make. These days, a used 2019 Street Glide will set you back around $20,000 or more. That may be too rich for some prospective buyers, but if you're looking for a mix of cruiser comfort and classic Harley-Davidson charm, a 2019 Street Glide may be worth the investment.