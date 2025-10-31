Should A Beginner Ride A Harley-Davidson Road King? Here's What Owners Say
When it comes to motorcycles that embody classic American style, there are few names as important as Harley-Davidson. Many riders credit this brand for manufacturing some of the most iconic bikes that exude an aura of ruggedness and a sense of freedom. These include cruisers, street bikes, off-road bikes, and even electric bikes. With that said, when it comes to picking a massive H-D tourer that sums up this brand's name and look, you can never go wrong with the Road King.
This bike is a favorite among seasoned riders for good reason. It has a Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine that outputs an estimated 95 hp and 122 lb-ft of torque. It's also one of the most comfortable touring bikes with an upright riding position, thanks to the Mini-Ape handlebars and a low seat height. Plus, its design is both functional and stylish thanks to features like stretched saddlebags, low suspension, and a detachable windscreen.
Now, given that owning and riding this bike is both fun and liberating, you might be thinking about getting a great deal on one. However, before you embrace your newfound love of this bike, it's worth asking if the Road King is the right model for you. Sure, if you're a seasoned rider, the Road King will definitely be easy to ride. However, if you're a beginner, you'll want to avoid riding this bike, as past owners agree that it's one of the most difficult Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
That said, to find out if this bike is beginner-friendly, we've gathered information from online forums like Reddit to see what owners had to say. Their experiences paint a clear picture of what beginners should expect — think of the bad, the good, and the lessons learned from the saddle of a true American classic.
No, the Harley-Davidson Road King is not a great bike for beginners
The Road King might be one of Harley's best models for everyday use, but it's definitely not the best option for beginners. For starters, it tips the scales at around 800 pounds — that's more than double the weight of most entry-level motorcycles. Sure, it's easy for seasoned riders to adapt to this weight, but Cage Free Moto on YouTube claims that this kind of weight could make it difficult for beginners to handle simple tasks like backing up and taking turns. Furthermore, picking it up will be quite challenging if you lose control and the bike tips over.
There is also the issue of power. As mentioned earlier, this bike has a V-twin engine that delivers a ton of torque, which is perfect for highway cruising. While this powerhouse delivers impressive performance, that surge of power can be quite aggressive for a novice rider learning throttle control.
Cost is also another factor, too. Unfortunately, the Harley-Davidson Road King does not make the list of the most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycles you can buy in 2025. Although the 2025 model is the cheapest bike in Harley's Touring lineup, with an MSRP of $25,499, as a new rider, justifying this big number can be challenging. Plus, for someone who's figuring out how to ride this bike, that's a hefty investment, especially if you're scared of damaging the bike as a beginner rider.