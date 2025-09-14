13 Of The Most Comfortable Motorcycles With An Upright Riding Position
Motorcycles are iconic. It's a type of vehicle that connects the rider to the road in ways no other transport can. As with all things, not all motorcycles are made equal. Some are just more comfortable than others. The difference between a comfy bike and one that leaves you with a sore back can come down to mere centimeters. The handlebar height, placing of foot pegs, seat design, all of these have to work in tandem to make the riding experience – or break it. Luckily, brands have had these factors down to a T for several decades now, especially when it comes to making bikes with an upright seating position.
Where a sports bike would have the rider contort themselves for aerodynamics, cruisers are considered more reliable and comfortable. This is because these huge cruiser bikes promote the more ergonomic upright riding position. This is comfortable for a number of reasons, primarily because the natural curve of your spine is maintained. Also, your arms aren't stretched forward into a racing crouch, and your legs aren't cramped underneath you.
Your neck isn't craned to see over a teeny windshield, shoulders are not hunched, and there's no pressure on the tail-bone. However, some models take comfort a step further with things like heated seats, back supports and arm rests. Here are 13 of the most comfortable motorcycles with an upright seating position:
Honda Gold Wing
The Honda Gold Wing just celebrated half a century of being in production, having been introduced way back in 1974, when the line debuted with the GL1000 series model. Since then, the lineup has come a long way, and is still being made today. To that end, there are currently two main styles that the Gold Wing is available in, which are the standard Gold Wing, and the Gold Wing Tour. The sixth-generation Gold Wing released in 2018, and replaced the uber-popular Gold Wing F6B, which was a chrome-deleted, blacked-out bagger version of the bike that ran from 2013 to 2018.
As the name may suggest, the most comfortable of these (especially over longer distances) would be Gold Wing Tour. Overall, the Tour wasn't mechanically from the standard, but it did come with a number of creature comforts, such as an electronically-controllable suspension, a reverse gear, and increased storage.
In terms of power, the Gold Wing Tour gets its share from a 112 cubic inch (1833 cc) six-cylinder engine, with a seat height of just 29.3 inches, or about 2.5 feet above the ground. The engine makes 118 hp and 123 lb-ft of torque, and a dual-clutch transmission is available as an optional upgrade. Pricing for the 2025 Gold Wing Tour begins at $28,700, though a special 50th-anniversary edition with custom paint and badging begins at $29,200. All models carry a destination charge of $775.
BMW R1250GS Adventure
The BMW R1250GS is an adventure bike, meaning one that is intended to be used off-road, on trails and across a variety of terrain. The engine is a work of art, a two-cylinder unit that displaces 77 cubic inches (1254 cc) and is air cooled. Total power output is also fairly impressive, coming in at 136 horsepower at 7,750 RPM, alongside a respectable 105 lb-ft of torque from just 6,250 RPM, to help riders get out of muddy situations, figuratively and literally. Readers may be interested to learn that the letters GS in the name stand for Gelande-Strasse (Strasse), which literally translates to off-street.
Like most BMW bikes, the R1250 GS isn't just synthetic performance figures on a screen; it does decently well in the real world as well. A fuel tank with the capacity to hold 7.9 gallons, and a 47 mph fuel economy mean that this off-road monster can comfortably get about 371 or so miles between fill-ups. Then there's the comfort, with the low-slung seat at 35 inches above the ground.
The 130 mph top speed certainly doesn't hurt either. Pricing for the 2025 model begins at $20,745 as base MSRP, though units on the used market are much more reasonable. A 2018 to 2022 model in excellent running order would run buyers about $14,000, which is a lot of bike per dollar. Try and get used models after 2021 as that was the last major upgrade.
Suzuki Hayabusa
Now, touring bike riders will come at you with a pitchfork if you say the Hayabusa has an upright riding position. However, the 'Busa has one of the most upright positions for a sports bike that has ever existed, so in that regard, it should be on the list. First debuting in 1999, the Hayabusa was a force to be reckoned with, and remains this way till now. It comes with a four-cylinder inline engine that displaces 82 cubic inches (1340 cc), paired to a six-speed transmission. This engine makes a staggering 190 horsepower at 9,700 RPM, along with an equally stellar 111 lb-ft of torque at 7,000 RPM, meaning the Hayabusa has grunt from the low revs that carries into the midrange.
Ideed, acceleration is what the Suzuki Hayabusa is truly known for, being a killer on the track. Also, though it was released way back in the '90s, the Hayabusa is still on sale in 2025, when most of the other hyperbikes have slowly faded away into non-existence.
As such, it is a very enticing buy for anyone who is looking for serious performance without compromising on ride quality and comfort at the same time. A 2025 Hayabusa comes with a sticker price of $19,399, which is enough to buy a pretty decent car, but then again, cars can't do what the 'Busa can.
Yamaha MT‑07
Next up, we have the MT-07, produced by Yamaha, who seem to make everything under the sun; from pianos and guitars to boat engines and motorcycles. Among their many offerings is this hypernaked bike, the MT-07, where MT is an acronym for "Master of Torque", and no, we're not kidding. Though the MT07 has been in production for 20 years, having debuted in 2005, in the North American markets it was named the FZ-07, until 2017, which is when it renamed even the American models to MT-07.
It is still on sale in 2025, and offers a comfortable, highly upright riding position that will still feel comfortable after hours of riding, according to independent reviews. The engine in the latest model is a two-cylinder unit that churns out 73 horsepower at 8,750 RPM and 50 lb-ft of torque from just 6,500 RPM. This, alongside a weight of 403 pounds, an economy of 57 mpg, and a 3.7 gallon fuel tank means that the MT-07 is an all-rounder bike, fit for both city and highway use.
A new 2025 model comes in with a base MSRP of $8,599, which is a lot of motorcycle for not that much money. However, for the bargain-hunter readers, look at post-2017 used models and you'll be able to pick up a very similar unit for around $6,000, which gives you some extra cash to splash on accessories or training.
Harley‑Davidson Heritage Classic
The Heritage Classic by Harley-Davidson has to make this list, being one of the most iconic cruiser motorcycles on sale currently, and of all time. The history of this bike can be tied to the launch of the Softail back in 1984, which got its name because it hid the rear suspension beneath the fenders, giving it a clean look without compromising comfort. As a cruiser or touring bike, it, by design, has one of the most upright riding positions of any bike on this list.
That said, since the front section of the seat is so big, there are a variety of positions that are available to the rider, but upright riding would be the most comfortable, by far. Current-generation models come with the Twin Cam 103B engine from Milwaukee House, which has two cylinders in a big V-twin layout. The power unit displaces 103 cubic inches (1,690 cc), and comes with chain final drive, via a six-speed transmission.
The 2025 Heritage Classic produces 92 lb-ft of torque at 3,000 RPM, and has a base MSRP of $22,999, which is pretty pricey. However, older models from 2015 and up are currently retailing for about $9,000 on the secondary market, and give buyers most of the functionality at a fraction of the price.
Suzuki V‑Strom 650
The V-Strom 650 is another unique addition to this list, as it is not a cruiser or touring motorbike, and it's rare to find upright riding positions outside those categories. Produced by Suzuki, the V-Strom is what is known as an "adventure" bike, meaning that it's intended to be taken off-road. As per Suzuki itself, the V-Strom 650XT – that's its full model name – is simply an iteration of the already very popular DL650XT with the addition of an adventure kit. Since its launch in 2004 the V-Strom 650 has come a long way and is still available to buy new in 2025, coming in with a base MSRP of $9,799.
The engine in the bike is fairly capable, coming in with two DOHC cylinders that displace 39 cubic inches (645 cc) with chain final drive. The power output is acceptable at 67 horsepower and 43 lb-ft of torque along with pretty big tires for going off road. The front tire is 110/80 and the back tire is 150/70, and these sturdy tires don't actually affect the economy that much, as the V-Strom 650 is rated for 52 mpg. Overall it's a fantastic weekend-er bike that can be used for daily riding, but is best suited to mud and trails for maximum fun.
BMW F900XR and F900R
Both of these are remarkably similar versions (albeit with differences) of the same hypernaked bike. We're talking, of course, about the BMW F 900 R and the BMW F 900 XR bikes, which fall into the same category of adventure sport bikes as the V-Strom 650 from above. However, the BMWs take the all-rounder philosophy one step further by being extraordinarily comfortable, alongside being extremely sporty. The engine is bigger than the V-Strom 650 too, coming in with a displacement of 55 cubic inches (895 cc) across two cylinders.
These thumping cylinders manage to put out a respectable 105 hp at 8,500 RPM and 68 lb-ft of torque at 6,500 RPM. Both models are still on sale in 2025, with a F 900 R coming in with a base MSRP of $8,995, and the XR variant commanding a premium at $11,995 retail. They are designed, really, to be road bikes that have the capability (whether riders make use of it or not) to go off road, as opposed to the other way around. As such these two BMW bikes really take the cake when it comes to adventure sport touring, and are certainly worth a look.
Zero SR/S
The first and only electric motorcycle on our list is the SR/S by Zero motorcycles, a model that has been in production since 2020. Given that it is an electric unit, the drivetrain and transmission along with the clutch are completely omitted, being replaced with a brushless motor that directly spins the rear wheel. In 2025, the bike comes with an electric motor that produces 111 hp at peak output, though, as with all electric vehicles, the real uppercut punch is in the torque figures. For the 2025 SR/S, that torque figure is a whopping 140 lb-ft of torque from basically no RPMs.
To put that figure into context, a 2025 Hayabusa by Suzuki only makes 111 lb-ft of torque, while a Kawasaki Ninja H2R manages a comparatively paltry 121.5 lb-ft on its end. Furthermore, the SR/S only weighs 518 pounds, meaning that even if it doesn't look like much, it will feel like a rocket to a rider of any size. Even the range isn't too much of an Achilles heel, as the SR/S is rated for 171 miles per charge, albeit under preferential conditions, though for $20,995, it's a stretch to justify.
Honda Rebel 1100
The Rebel 1100 by Honda has fairly forward footpegs (as cruisers annoyingly do), but not so extreme as to put you in a full "legs forward" lounge; you still sit upright with a natural reach to the handlebar. This makes the bike supremely comfortable even on hyper-long distance drives, and the low seat height of 27.5 inches makes the ride quality that much better, and also more manoeuvrable.
The engine displaces 66 cubic inches (1,084 cc) across twin cylinders while delivering power to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission. This setup produces a power output of 79 hp alongside 66 lb-ft of torque. Initially introduced in 2021, the Rebel 1100 is still on sale in the U.S. today, though it does have an admittedly steep base price of $11,099, and that's before any mods are done to it. However, given that there really is no comparable motorcycle currently on sale new in the States (except perhaps the Harley-Davidson Sportster), it may well be worth the price for a long term buyer.
Harley-Davidson Road King
The name of a motorcycle has never been more justified than with the Harley-Davidson Road King, a bike that truly is the king of the road. It was introduced way back in 1994, and it immediately caught the public eye. The success was so instant and so astronomical that Harley still produces brand new Road Kings today. The one thing that is notable for the wrong reason is the price that these bikes are undoubtedly going to ship with, as 2024 models came in with a base MSRP of $24,499, and that's if and only if no special paint schemes or accessory packs are added on.
However, the specs of the bike certainly make it a good model. Power comes from the 114 Milwaukee house unit that displaces 114 cubic inches (1,168 cc) – hence the name – across the now-legendary twin cylinders arranged in a V-twin layout. The engine delivers 95 hp and 122 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheel via a chain final drive setup. Used models from 2010 or newer are currently retailing on the used market for about $8,000. That would make them a fantastic entry point for buyers who want to get into the Harley club without having to take out a second mortgage.
Harley-Davidson Trike Freewheeler and Tri-Glide Ultra
A bit of a departure from the motorcycles we've been looking at on this list are the two Three-wheel bikes on offer from Milwaukee House. Known as "trikes", there are two main versions, known as the Trike Freewheeler and Tri-Glide Ultra respectively. Both can be bought new in 2025, though 2025 pricing has not been announced yet.
However, we can get some ideas from 2024 models, which came with a base MSRP of $37,999 for the Tri-Glide Ultra, and a base MSRP of $31,999 for the Trike Freewheeler, though used models can be had in the $12,000 range on the aftermarket. Both come with the 114 engine that displaces 114 cubic inches (1,868) across two cylinders, making 83 horsepower and 116 lb-ft of torque. Among the two models, the Ultra, though more expensive, offers the best riding experience by far.
This extends to the passenger as well, because the Ultra includes a passenger backrest, loads more storage, and is, by design, far more stable than a two-wheeled motorcycle. However, the Freewheeler can certainly hold its own, given that it costs less than the Tri-Glide Ultra, and a neat feature on both bikes is the inclusion of a reverse gear. Certainly, one cannot go wrong with either of these two bikes, both of which are among the most iconic Harley-Davidson models for two riders.
Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager
The next bike on our list is the massive Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager, which was initially introduced way back in 2011. It is a supremely comfortable unit that absolutely dominates the road, and doesn't look piddly compared to cars on the motorway. Just one look at this bike and you'll know that it was designed to gobble up highway miles.
And, just like the Harleys on our list, this one is still available new in 2025, though it commands an eye-watering base MSRP of $20,199. However, to some buyers that price is definitely worth it to get the legendary reliability that Japanese vehicles are known for. The engine on this monster motorcycle displaces 104 cubic inches (1,700 cc) from two cylinders.
The power figures aren't lethargic either, with the bike producing 75 horsepower at 5,000 RPM alongside 100 lb-ft of torque at 2,750 RPM. While prices for a 2025 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 are actually worthy of ridicule, the used market holds the solution, with a far more reasonable price range of $5,000 to $7,000 depending on age, options, modifications, and condition. If shopping around for one of these on the used market though, definitely look for a unit that comes with an ABS system, because it was an optional upgrade on most, if not all model years.
BMW K 1600 GT
The BMW K 1600 GT is truly a bike to be reckoned with, as somehow, BMW have made this thing both one of the sportiest and one of the most comfortable long distance tourers of all time. It comes with a 101 cubic inch (1,649 cc) engine that has six cylinders and shaft final drive.
This setup makes a whopping 160 horsepower at 6,750 RPM and 132.7 lb-ft of torque at 5,250 RPM, meaning that despite its bulk of 756.2 pounds, it still beats most things with two wheels, and plenty of things with four. There's no way to put it other than to say that the K1600GT is a hyperbike, and it's still available to purchase new in 2025.
However, a new model will run buyers the astronomical price of $24,745, and that's the base MSRP. For once, used market prices are also heavily infested with premiums, with even models from 2015 going for around $9,000. No one should have to pay that much for a bike that is a decade old; but then again, that speaks to how good this model is.