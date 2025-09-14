13 Of The Most Comfortable Motorcycles With An Upright Riding Position

Motorcycles are iconic. It's a type of vehicle that connects the rider to the road in ways no other transport can. As with all things, not all motorcycles are made equal. Some are just more comfortable than others. The difference between a comfy bike and one that leaves you with a sore back can come down to mere centimeters. The handlebar height, placing of foot pegs, seat design, all of these have to work in tandem to make the riding experience – or break it. Luckily, brands have had these factors down to a T for several decades now, especially when it comes to making bikes with an upright seating position.

Where a sports bike would have the rider contort themselves for aerodynamics, cruisers are considered more reliable and comfortable. This is because these huge cruiser bikes promote the more ergonomic upright riding position. This is comfortable for a number of reasons, primarily because the natural curve of your spine is maintained. Also, your arms aren't stretched forward into a racing crouch, and your legs aren't cramped underneath you.

Your neck isn't craned to see over a teeny windshield, shoulders are not hunched, and there's no pressure on the tail-bone. However, some models take comfort a step further with things like heated seats, back supports and arm rests. Here are 13 of the most comfortable motorcycles with an upright seating position: