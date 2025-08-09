13 Harley-Davidson Models That Are Perfect For Everyday Use
Not many companies embody the classic American aesthetic like Harley-Davidson. This brand has produced some of the most iconic motorcycles to have graced the U.S. market and has become a go-to choice for many fans of two-wheeled vehicles. Yes, Harleys are expensive, but they are known to be durable and long-lasting, and therefore a worthy investment. Opting for a Harley shouldn't take much convincing, but deciding which model to get is where it gets a little trickier.
Harley has an extensive lineup. From the touring to the Trike, Sportster, Softail, and CVO models, there's undoubtedly a lot to choose from and a lot to consider. When looking for an everyday ride, you'll generally want to focus on factors such as comfort, durability, and performance. However, it's also important to consider other specifics like your experience as a driver and what kind of trips you take on a daily basis. To make this a lot easier, we've highlighted some of the best Harley-Davidson options that can meet the demands of everyday use, so it's left for you to determine which ones tick your boxes.
Here are 13 Harley-Davidson models that are perfect for everyday use.
Nightster
Belonging to the Sportster family, the Nightster is a recent addition to the Harley-Davidson lineup. It replaced the 883, but retained the aesthetic of the traditional Sportster. This bike is powered by the Revolution Max 975T, a high-revving, liquid-cooled engine with 91 horsepower.
What really makes the Nightser great for everyday use is its lightweight and easy-to-handle design. Its load-bearing engine is well integrated into its structure, which, along with its under-seat gas tank, allows the motorcycle to possess a light frame. In addition, it has a low center of gravity, ensuring nimble handling and providing the control and easy maneuverability you need for everyday rides. Harley-Davidson even calls the Nightster one of its lightest and most agile motorcycles.
Handling and suspension for this bike are also top-notch. It's very responsive, and so comfortable to drive in that you barely feel minor obstructions on the road. This motorcycle also comes with different driving modes: Rain, Road, and Sport modes designed for various conditions. If, for instance, you're a beginner or need to take your bike for a spin on a rainy day, the Rain mode comes in especially handy.
Pan America 1250
Unlike the Fat Boy or Softail, which have become well-established among fans of Harley-Davidson, the Pan America 1250 is a model some are still getting used to. It debuted in 2021, after Harley-Davidson announced its plan to launch its first-ever adventure motorcycle. The good thing is, the Pan America 1250 was not hard to fall in love with. It's built for both paved roads and rocky terrains, and this kind of versatility can be hard to come by.
The Pan America is powered by the Revolution Max 1250 V-twin engine which makes 150 horsepower and comes with the new electronically adjustable semi-active suspension. This suspension system automatically adjusts preload and dampening, thus maintaining an ideal sag without you having to think about it. When it comes to modern features, Harley also offered a good deal of integrations, including the 173-millimeter touchscreen display, adaptive ride height, and nine different ride modes.
The Pan America 1250 might not be for everyone, but if you're someone who does a fair share of both on-roading and off-roading on a regular basis, this one would do the trick. The fact that it was announced as the best-selling adventure touring motorcycle in North America only months after its release shows that Harley-Davidson did something right with this one. It truly is one of the coolest adventure bikes currently on the market.
Iron 883
The Iron 883 is no longer in production, but in its 13-year reign, it received quite the attention. This bike is not nearly as fancy as some other Harley-Davidson options, but it still looks really cool, and on top of that, it's very easy to customize, with tons of aftermarket parts available.
You'll have no problem handling this bike if you're a new rider. The 30-inch seat, low seat height, and sitting position that leans slightly forward give you a sense of security, allowing you to settle comfortably into the ride and enjoy its sporty attitude. This also makes it a good fit for those who are constantly on their bike for everyday runs and commutes.
The main downside to the Iron 883 is its 562-pound weight, which is, frankly, quite heavy. In actual use, however, it feels a lot more lightweight and easy to maneuver in traffic. It's also a bike you can sustain over time. The build quality of this Harley is great, so you can rely on it long term, as far you take good care of it.
Sportster S
The Sportster S is what you would call a classic Harley. It's part of the sport motorcycles offered by the company, but a pretty unique option. Just like the Nightster, it comes with the Revolution Max 1250T engine. However, it boasts even more power, producing 121 horsepower at 7,500 rpm. This bike has a bold style, with some elements that are more expected of a cruiser than a sports bike. It has precise steering and fat and beefy tires, making it well suited for highway driving. The different riding modes (Sport, Road, and Custom Ride), however, give it more versatility.
If you go for an older Sportster S, you'll get a leaner, more nimble profile that can better accommodate city rides. However, the 2025 modern model, priced at $15,999, comes with extra perks, featuring a 60% increase in suspension travel, from two inches on previous models to 3.2 inches, which provides better control and comfort. Overall, the Sportster S is pretty fun to drive and offers a good mix of style and performance.
Heritage Classic 114
For a heavyweight tourer, it's easy to think the Heritage Classic 114 lacks agility or precision, but you'll be mistaken. Powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, this Softail is one bike that gets the job done. It's been in the Harley-Davidson lineup as far back as the 80s and remains a popular choice for fans of the brand.
The most recent model of the Heritage Classic released in 2025, actually offers an engine upgrade with the Milwaukee-Eight 117, and it comes with greater torque and horsepower. Nonetheless, the power is plenty on all its model years. Note that while this bike has quite some weight on it, you can rest assured that handling is better than it looks.
The Heritage Classic isn't cheap, so it's for those who are willing to churn out more money on their two-wheeler. However, it has a lot to offer if you want a lot of power and regularly find yourself on country roads.
Softail Standard
The Harley-Davidson Softail is not exactly cheap, but it's the most affordable option in the company's lineup, giving it a pretty wide customer base compared to other Harleys. It's an entry-level model, so it's quite simple and beginner-friendly; regardless, you don't feel like you're missing out on too much.
The thing with the Softail standard is that everything on this bike is adequate. The ergonomics are decent, thanks to its low, comfortable seat, suitable for long rides, along with mini-ape bars and mid-mounted footrests. The quality is similar to most Harley-Davidsons; It's reliable and made with an attention to detail. For the engine, you get a Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin engine. Though it has less torque than the Milwaukee-Eight 114, is not too far off when it comes to power.
The Softail Standard has a stripped-down, minimal design, so it's hard to go wrong with it regarding style. You get ample room for customization and fewer distractions. It is a great daily companion for a not-so-costly Harley that still embodies the same classic American vibe.
Low Rider S
The Low Rider S sits in the mid-price range of Harley-Davidsons. Equipped with the new Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine, this model is a performance-oriented option that delivers value for your money. It is ideal for those seeking a bike that combines comfort and performance for everyday use. Its engine produces a generous 114 horsepower along with 127 pound-feet of torque.
The Low Rider S has a classic silhouette. Its blacked-out design and red accents command attention on the road. When most people think of a classic Harley bike, this is often what comes to mind. It does have a substantial weight of 304 kilograms (670 pounds), but this gives you added stability on the road, and once you get the hang of it, cruising around is quite seamless.
The 2025 Low Rider S has added features to enhance safety and the overall riding experience. The hand controls feature an adjustable brake lever, cruise control, and traction control. They also give you easy access to the ride modes. If you're the type that uses navigation and likes to listen to music on your devices, there's a new USB-C charging system as well.
Street Bob 114
The Street Bob 114 is one Harley that can be described as having a compact frame. The design is like that of any Softail, but it's more lightweight. Harley-Davidson describes it as a lean, mean bobber with mini-ape handlebars and mid-mounted foot controls.
Like the name suggests, this Street Bob comes with the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, now a staple among Harley-Davidson touring bikes. Models before 2021 have the Milwaukee-Eight 107, a major reason they were priced less than the recent model years. The most recent version, however, priced at $16,649, is powered by the new Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic.
The engine packs a lot of punch, and is great for city riding and cruising on the highway. The riding style is quite sporty, and the handling is comfortable. Overall, the Street Bob is an easy bike to use, and it doesn't lack in style either. For an everyday bike, it's hard to go wrong with this one. Unsurprisingly, it has become one of the most popular Harley-Davidson cruisers for beginner riders.
Street 500
The Street 500 was on the market for less than a decade before it was discontinued. When Harley-Davidson initially released it, the idea was to appeal to a young audience that wanted a lightweight urban street cruiser. Unfortunately, this model failed to appeal to the typical Harley fan; however, it remains a solid motorcycle nonetheless, even years after its release.
This motorcycle features the liquid-cooled Revolution X 60-degree V-twin engine, one of Harley's notable innovations that departs from its traditional approach to engines. The Revolution Max engines offer the most power per unit of displacement. Its appeal lies in its minimalist aesthetic, and more importantly, the impressively slick and smooth ride it offers.
The Street 500 also has great ergonomics. Its low seat height and low center of gravity make maneuvering easy, especially for short riders. At 489 pounds, it's also one of the lightest Harleys you'll find, weighing even less than the Iron 883. If you're new to bikes and want something for your day-to-day needs, this is easily a good place to pitch your tent.
Road King
You can hardly go wrong with the Road King, because it is such an all-around bike. This motorcycle has pretty much all you'll expect in a Harley-Davidson. Recent model years feature the Milwaukee-Eight 114, along with a high-performance air cleaner, Brembo brakes, and SHOWA suspension.
This king-size tourer is a big beast, with a generous seat height and mini-ape handlebars. Given its size, you might wonder if it'll serve as an ideal everyday ride, but comfort on the Road King is top-notch, which is exactly what you'll need for all-day riding. On top of that, the design is both stylish and functional, with gloss and matte finishing, stretched saddlebags for extra storage, and the signature headlight nacelle.
Despite being a tourer, the Road King doubles as a cruiser on the freeway, thanks to its low seat and tall bars. It's an urban motorcycle with modern features like an anti-lock brake system, vehicle hold control, and electronic linked braking.
LiveWire
Harley-Davidson releasing an electric bike might have been unexpected, but not as far-fetched as many thought. The LiveWire came as a surprise — but a good one. For this model, there was clearly an attention to detail, coupled with enough performance to satisfy the hype and curiosity it had garnered. Harley-Davidson subsequently created a different sub-brand for this motorcycle, and it now offers four different electric bikes.
The LiveWire is a cool bike for many reasons. It features the H-D Revelation electric motor, which, although it lacks the thrilling noise of gas-powered counterparts, is not entirely silent either. It has a subtle sound that's specifically designed so you don't miss that part of the motorcycle experience. For power, this bike produces 104 horsepower and an impressive 86 pound-feet of torque. Driving is seamless, thanks to its well-balanced frame and predictable handling. Moreover, the fact that there are no clutch or gears makes it so easy to handle and suitable for beginners.
Apart from the hefty price tag and limited range, there's little to dislike about the LiveWire. It looks good, is easy to ride, and has pleasantly low noise levels.
Breakout 117
After a few years' hiatus, Harley-Davidson brought the Breakout 117 back into the market in 2023. It came with an upgraded powertrain, the Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin, and a bunch of other stylish enhancements. For 2025, this motorcycle features all-new LED lighting, 240mm rear tires, and a chopper-style 34-degree rake. If you're a rider who cares for visual impact, this one has quite the appeal. The fuel tank is also larger than in previous years, featuring an 18.7-liter tank to give you more time and freedom on the road. It also handles quite well, although not as seamlessly as some other Harley models.
The Breakout 117 is designed for cruising, so it's not outrightly performance-oriented, but this doesn't mean it doesn't have a presence on the road. The Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin makes 104 horsepower and 123 pound-feet of torque, which gives you classic Harley performance. Note that this bike is one of the higher-priced Harleys, but it's the price to pay for its striking appearance and desirability, and who doesn't want a stylish daily ride?
Street 750
Like the Street 500, the Street 750 does not outrightly give off the aesthetic of the traditional Harley-Davidson, but its laid-back build, performance, and even more importantly, its functionality make up for it. Like the Street 500, Harley-Davidson has ceased production for this model, but you'll still find options on the used market.
Compared to other Harleys, the Street 750 is a small bike, but regardless, it's comfortable to settle in. For this model, Harley veered from its usual large-size cruisers to something more in the mid-range section. Riding this bike feels easy and smooth thanks to its liquid-cooled Revolution X engine. A Cycle World review praised its handling and maneuverability, but wouldn't recommend long trips because of it's soft seat padding. For a bike with a low price tag, Street 750 has a lot to offer.