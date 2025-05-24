Why Was The Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Discontinued? (And Which Bike Replaced It?)

It's well known that Harley-Davidson ranks among the best American-made motorcycles available today. But what do you expect when the manufacturer has had over a hundred years to not only perfect its craft but also win the hearts of many a rider across the country? Harley-Davidson deserves its flowers, but many will also agree that its bikes, while some of the most powerful and stylish on the market, are some of the most daunting to ride and expensive to acquire, especially for newbie bikers. Luckily, the company must have heard the cries of these riders some 68 years ago when it debuted the 883 Ironhead XL, a motorcycle that would become the predecessor of the Iron 883 Sportster, a bike known to be one of the best starting motorcycles in Harley's lineup.

The Iron 883 had been around for 13 years, having been introduced in 2009. Throughout its lifetime, many regarded it as a powerful yet nimble cruiser, ideal for urban landscapes and short rides. However, Harley-Davidson ceased production of the bike in 2022, primarily because the company was transitioning from the Evolution engine, which had powered the Sportsters since 1986, to the Revolution engine.