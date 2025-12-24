5 New Motorcycles Coming Out In 2026 We're Most Excited For
The motorcycle world never really slows down, but every now and then a model year comes along that just feels different. 2026 has that kind of energy, the kind that has been quietly building and keeping enthusiasts on edge. That's because what's coming looks more ambitious and more future-focused, not just the usual routine releases or minor boost dressed up as something new.
Well, a lot of that spark kicked off at this year's EICMA, the biggest motorcycle show in the world. The prototypes, near-production concepts, and tech previews that were unveiled there made it clear that manufacturers weren't tweaking old bikes again. Rather, they were evolving into what bikes could be. And that shift stretches far beyond just spec sheets, especially now that the playing field has opened up. E-bikes are finally stepping in to rival combustion bikes. Performance models are getting quicker and lighter without even losing their bite. And more bikes across every segment, whether sport, adventure, or naked, have at least one model already stirring up serious conversations.
To shape up this list, we pulled info from rider forums, industry events, and the wider rumor mill where spy shots, test-mule leaks, and quiet factory hints kept popping up. Just so you know, these models start rolling out in 2026.
Ducati Monster+
The 2026 Ducati Monster+ is that one bike that has simply refused to stay off anyone's feed. Ever since the original Monster shook up the street-bike world back in '92 as the V-twin Monster 900, it has felt like home to more than 350,000 riders. So don't expect less from the upcoming fifth-gen 2026 model, because it will be everything you love about naked bikes.
At the heart of the bike, is a new 890cc engine with an Intake Variable Timing setup that cranks out about 111 hp and a torque of 67 lb-ft. All of that sits in a slimmed-down chassis with a wet weight around 386 lb, giving the bike that snappy feel people expect from a Monster. In terms of looks, it nods to the OG Monster with its muscular stance, classic bison-back tank, and compact silhouette, only that it's more refined from every angle, from the LED headlight with its signature double-C to even the narrower seat. Since the Monster has always been one of Ducati's best-looking machines, the Ducati Red and Iceberg White color options should really look good on it.
Starting around $13,995 before delivery fees, Ducati also made living with it easier. From valve checks not showing up until 28,000 miles, to the kind of tech it comes with. Those include stuff like 5-inch TFT, selectable drive modes (Road, Sport, Wet, Urban), lean-sensitive ABS, traction control, quickshifter, and wheelie control. All of these are run through a 6-axis IMU to keep the Monster+ locked in wherever you take it.
Kawasaki Z900RS
The Kawasaki Z900RS has been earning its stripes since its 2018 debut model, not just for its throwback looks, but also for the way it comes alive the moment you crack the throttle. That deep inline-four growl is easily one of the best exhaust notes to ever come out of Kawasaki, and with the 2026 model on the way, it's clear the brand isn't content with stopping there. So expect something dialed up a notch, with real modern stuff layered over its original 1970s Z1 bones.
What's really got riders talking about the 2026 Z900RS is the new full IMU-controlled rider-aid suite. And at the heart of it, is a 6-axis IMU. A tiny piece of tech that ties together Kawasaki's Traction Control, ABS, Ride mode display, Cornering management, and even the Quick Shifter, making sure all works perfectly in sync. On top of that, this model finally gets an electronic dual throttle system on this platform, which should give riders a more responsive control.
The bike will be available in three trims, with a starting price at $12,899 plus an $840 destination charge. You can get the standard Z900RS ABS for a clean and classic experience, the Café ABS with a front cowl, sportier bars, and wind protection, and the Special Edition with the Öhlins suspension and Brembo brakes, for riders that are hungry for a higher fee. Factor in Ergo-Fit sizing, Rideology app connectivity, a one-year warranty, and optional Protection Plus coverage, and it's easy to see why everyone can't wait for it.
Honda WN7
Next up is the Honda WN7, and this one's a big deal for the brand. It marks the debut of their first real electric bike after more than seven decades in the game. And while it will not be hitting the U.S. just yet, you'll be able to get it in two versions in Europe for around $17,370 (before fees) when it arrives. But what really sets them apart is in its power and performance. For A1 license riders, power peaks at 67 horsepower, pushing the bike to a max speed of 80 mph. TheA2 version, on the other hand, hits 15 horsepower and tops out at about 75 mph.
Under the skin, the WN7 runs on a 9.3 kWh lithium-ion battery that puts out about 73.8 lb-ft of torque at a peak voltage of 349 volts. When the charge starts to dip, you can easily top it up using the CCS-2 DC fast charger, which recharges 60% of the battery in half an hour. And if you're plugging in at home, a CCS-2 AC charger will take it from empty to full in less than three hours.
On the road, the WN7 lets you tailor the ride to your style thanks to modes like Standard, Sport, Rain, and Econ. And when it comes to other driver-assist tech, that one is just as impressive as you'd expect. It comes with walking-speed mode, anti-lock braking system with IMU, and auto-cancelling indicators, along with a five-inch TFT display with Honda RoadSync that help keep everything connected and easy to monitor.
BMW F 450 GS
The BMW F 450 GS slots just right in the middle of two bikes — the G 310 GS and F 800/900 GS — that have really set the bar in the adventure market. So it's understandable that everyone is talking about it. And Just by looking at its Racing Blue metallic finish, you can tell the F 450 GS is ready to keep that streak alive. Under the skin, it houses a brand-new 420cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, churning about 48 horsepower. That power runs through a six-speed gearbox with Gear Shift Assist Pro, so you can shift smoothly without touching the clutch at a torque of around 32 lb-ft on tap.
When it comes to tech and safety, the F 450 GS is stacked across all four trims in ways that will genuinely surprise you. Depending on the trim, you get a sharp 6.5-inch full-color TFT screen that keeps your phone smoothly synced through the BMW Motorrad app, so everything you need is right in front of you. That confidence carries straight into the bike, with Traction Control, the Easy Ride Clutch, and BMW ABS Pro with Dynamic Brake Control working together to keep it calm through every turn. Plus, BMW even gives you room to play with multiple driving modes like Road, Rain, Enduro, and Enduro Pro, which lets the bike adapt to whatever the road throws at you. With its 36-month warranty, the F 450 GS is shaping up to be the kind of bike a lot of riders will swap for once prices drop close to its rollout.
Suzuki SV-7GX
With 2026 right around the corner, the Suzuki SV-7GX is lining up as one of those sport-touring bikes people are genuinely keeping an eye on. And honestly, that's not a surprise. Ever since the original dropped back in 1999, it's been known as that bike that just works. So when Suzuki teased a new model, expectations were already baked in. And even though there's still nothing official about a U.S. release, fans still can't wait.
Instead of overthinking it, Suzuki stuck with their trusty 645cc V-twin and gave it a few modern tweaks. They trimmed the intake path, tuned-up the exhaust system, and hooked it up with a ride-by-wire throttle valve to bring everything in line with Euro 5+. The pay-off? That's around 72 horsepower with a torque of about 47.2 lb-ft when fed through a six-speed gearbox with a chain final drive. And thanks to the bi-directional quickshifter, you can go up or down the gears without even touching the clutch.
On top of that, this time around, you've also got three optional driving modes to match your mood or the road. And even though ABS is on board, the traction system can be dialed back across three grades for more control or shut off completely if that's what you prefer. All of those stuff will be displayed on a crisp 4.2-inch TFT screen with Suzuki Ride Connect+, which means smartphone pairing and USB-C charging will be just right at your fingertips.
Methodology
To put this list together, we focused on motorcycles that have been officially confirmed or strongly previewed for a 2026 release by their manufacturers, as well as reliable industry sources like CycleWorld, Bennetts, BikeWale, and Motorcycle.com. We didn't stop there — we also dug into early announcements, prototype reveals, regulatory filings, and credible leaks to make sure each bike on this list is actually expected to hit the market, rather than being just a rumor or speculative concept.
For a motorcycle to make the cut, it had to offer something genuinely new. That could mean a completely fresh engine, a major redesign, or cutting-edge tech that sets it apart from the current lineup. We paid attention to updates that would actually affect the riding experience, performance, or usability, rather than minor cosmetic tweaks. We also cross-checked multiple sources to verify specs, projected performance, and expected production timelines. That way, the list reflects not only what's exciting on paper, but also what enthusiasts can reasonably expect to see on the streets next year.