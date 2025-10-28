2026 Ducati Monster: A Refreshed Take On A Legendary Motorcycle

The time has come for Ducati to do a re-work on its naked sport bike, the Monster. Currently, the Monster and Monster Plus are strong options for riders who want a bit of Ducati style without the high prices associated with top-trim, full-fairing sport bikes. That recipe doesn't really change for 2026, though there are some significant updates to power and equipment that should make for an improved riding experience.

Power for the new Monster comes from an 890cc V2 liquid-cooled engine using four valves per cylinder and producing 110.7 horsepower and 67 lb-ft of torque. Technically, that's less power than the old model (which had 111 hp from the L-twin), but Ducati claims a maximum torque range between 4,000 and 10,000 rpm for the new model, which should improve riding dynamics.

Unlike ultra-powerful sportbikes like the Panigale V4, which is arguably the most difficult Ducati bike to handle, the 2026 Monster model should be pretty easy to ride. With a wet weight of just 386 pounds, the Monster should also have plenty of punch from a stand-still and on the highway. That's a few pounds less than the old Monster, which had a larger 937cc engine and weighed in at 395 pounds. The new Monster's fuel tank is limited to 3.7 gallons, but that should be enough for most 100-mile trips if you are gentle with the throttle. We'll obviously hold any riding impressions until we get some serious seat time, but right out of the box, the new Monster seems like it would be pretty enjoyable to ride.