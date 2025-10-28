2026 Ducati Monster: A Refreshed Take On A Legendary Motorcycle
The time has come for Ducati to do a re-work on its naked sport bike, the Monster. Currently, the Monster and Monster Plus are strong options for riders who want a bit of Ducati style without the high prices associated with top-trim, full-fairing sport bikes. That recipe doesn't really change for 2026, though there are some significant updates to power and equipment that should make for an improved riding experience.
Power for the new Monster comes from an 890cc V2 liquid-cooled engine using four valves per cylinder and producing 110.7 horsepower and 67 lb-ft of torque. Technically, that's less power than the old model (which had 111 hp from the L-twin), but Ducati claims a maximum torque range between 4,000 and 10,000 rpm for the new model, which should improve riding dynamics.
Unlike ultra-powerful sportbikes like the Panigale V4, which is arguably the most difficult Ducati bike to handle, the 2026 Monster model should be pretty easy to ride. With a wet weight of just 386 pounds, the Monster should also have plenty of punch from a stand-still and on the highway. That's a few pounds less than the old Monster, which had a larger 937cc engine and weighed in at 395 pounds. The new Monster's fuel tank is limited to 3.7 gallons, but that should be enough for most 100-mile trips if you are gentle with the throttle. We'll obviously hold any riding impressions until we get some serious seat time, but right out of the box, the new Monster seems like it would be pretty enjoyable to ride.
How much will the new Monster cost and what's included?
Aside from Ducati's entry-level Scrambler, the new Monster is one of the most affordable bikes from the brand that you can get your hands on. Its MSRP is a reasonable $13,995 (including a $995 destination fee) for the 2026 Monster+. (Prices for a base Monster model hadn't been announced as of this writing.) That price will get you the standard red paint and black wheels, while Iceberg White body panels and red wheels add $200 to the price.
For tech, the new Monster offers a 5-inch rider display (an upgrade from the old 4.3-inch display), riding and power modes, wheelie control, and selectable engine braking settings. Cruise control is also available as an optional extra, as is a USB charging port and heated grips.
A six-speed manual transmission with quick shifting both up and down is included as a part of the overall package, helping the Monster feel premium from the start. Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires should handle grip requirements pretty easily and stopping is done via two front Brembo 4-piston calipers paired with a single 2-piston (non-Brembo) rear caliper. Lots of optional extras are available including a Termignoni exhaust, carbon body panels and mudguards, billet aluminum mirrors, billet brake and clutch levers, and billet foot pegs. Even though the stock seat is relatively low at 32.1 inches, a lowered seat and lowered suspension are also available for shorter riders.