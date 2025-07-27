Which Is The Most Difficult Ducati Motorcycle To Ride? Here's What Riders Are Saying

If you check out riders' reviews of the most difficult Ducati to ride, the Ducati Panigale V4 is at the top of the list, being called the most demanding motorcycle in the brand's lineup. Riders on Reddit consistently point to its aggressive throttle delivery, excessive engine heat, and unforgiving ergonomics as primary reasons it's difficult and exhausting to ride, especially as a daily means of travel. Several owners report the bike runs uncomfortably hot, radiating noticeable heat onto the rider's legs in traffic.

The Panigale's seating position also gets criticized for putting significant weight on the wrists and lower back, which can become taxing during city rides or longer commutes. Compared to earlier Ducati sport models, the V4 is taller and wider, making it more awkward to manage at low speeds or during stops, specifically for shorter motorcycle riders.

While some experienced motorcyclists appreciate its high performance, many forum users caution that the Panigale V4 is better suited for controlled environments like racetracks; riding this bike through city traffic every day is simply not practical.