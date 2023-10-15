These 5 Motorcycles Are Perfect For Shorter Riders
When it comes to finding the perfect motorcycle, shorter riders often face a unique set of challenges. From reaching the ground with ease to feeling confident and comfortable in the saddle, the right bike can make all the difference. Riding should be an enjoyable and accessible experience for everyone, regardless of height. These motorcycles are carefully selected to provide a manageable seat height and a host of features that enhance the riding experience. Whether you're a novice looking for your first bike or an experienced rider seeking a more accommodating option, there's a motorcycle on this list for you.
We'll delve into the key specifications and features that make each of these bikes an excellent choice, ensuring that you can make an informed decision. From comfortable seating positions to user-friendly controls, these motorcycles are designed to empower shorter riders, making every journey a joy. So, if you've ever felt that the motorcycle world was predominantly built for taller individuals, this article is here to dispel that notion. Here are five motorcycles that might be ideal for shorter riders.
CSC SG250
The CSC SG250 motorcycle is a budget-friendly option. This lightweight and affordable bike offers impressive value, making it a practical choice. The CSC SG250 is powered by a 229.5cc single-cylinder engine, producing 16.1 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 13.5 foot-pounds of torque at 5,500 rpm. With a five-speed transmission, telescopic fork front suspension, and piggyback reservoir shocks with collar preload adjusted rear suspension, it provides a comfortable and versatile riding experience.
One notable feature for shorter riders is the SG250's low seat height, measuring 26 inches. This dimension makes it accessible for individuals with shorter inseams, allowing for a comfortable reach to the ground and a more confident riding experience. The lower seat height enhances control and maneuverability, which is particularly important for shorter riders.
Despite its affordability, the CSC SG250 offers a range of features, including a cafe racer frame with some primitive parts that suit its power and price. While it may not be built for highway cruising, it excels in city and campus commutes, thanks to its drivetrain and handling. The bike's 50.8-inch wheelbase and lightweight build have a claimed wet weight of 273 pounds. Shorter riders will appreciate the manageable weight, making it easier to handle while maneuvering at lower speeds or in tight spaces. Priced at $2,500, the 2023 CSC SG250 is one of the most affordable new motorcycles in America, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious riders.
Honda CTX700
The Honda CTX700 is another great choice powered by a liquid-cooled 670cc parallel-twin engine, available in both manual and automatic versions. The automatic DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) version is particularly appealing to riders unaccustomed to manual clutches. This DCT version is difficult to stall, offering a smoother riding experience. It features a six-gear automatic transmission with Drive and Sport modes, as well as a manual option for those who prefer more control. While the 3.17-gallon fuel tank limits its touring range, the Honda CTX700 is a fine choice for commuting and highway cruising.
One of the standout features for shorter riders is the CTX700's low seat height, measuring just 28.3 inches. The motorcycle's balanced design with a low center of gravity also makes it easy to handle at low speeds, which is a crucial factor for shorter riders. It allows for precise maneuvers without the risk of stalling. However, it's worth noting that aggressive cornering might lead to footpeg scraping, so riders should be mindful of their riding style.
For riders looking for added safety, the CTX700 comes with dual disc brakes and ABS, providing strong stopping power, which is especially important for riders of all heights. In terms of pricing, the CTX700 is offered in both manual and automatic versions, with the automatic DCT option costing an extra $1,000 and including ABS. The base price for the CTX700N, a naked version, starts at $7,700.
BMW F 900
The F 900 R, introduced in 2020, builds on the previous F 800 R model. The new iteration packs a punch with an 895cc parallel twin engine, putting it in competition with bikes like the Triumph Street Triple R — one of the most underrated Triumph motorcycles ever made. It offers a 6.5-inch TFT screen, adaptive headlight, app connectivity, and various riding modes. It's worth noting that some reviews say the seat can be a bit stiff.
One standout feature for short riders is the adjustable seat height from 30 to 34 inches. This adaptability enhances comfort and control, making it easier for shorter riders to enjoy the bike. The F 900 R also comes with a range of optional features, including cruise control and heated grips, though some may find the button placement for the grips inconvenient. The Dynamic ESA electronic suspension system adds stability and value to the bike. While demanding slightly more effort for turn-in, the chassis offers reassuring cornering capabilities.
The F 900 R is equipped with a feature-rich interface, providing riders with valuable insights, such as lean angles and ABS activation. Connecting your phone through the BMW app can provide even more data for analysis. In terms of pricing, the F 900 R offers competitive options, with a starting price of $9,500 in the United States for the upcoming 2024 version. Optional packages can increase the price, with the fully-equipped version costing as much as $11,500.
Moto Guzzi V7
The Moto Guzzi V7 motorcycle has a classic style that caters to riders of all statures, including those on the shorter side. The motorcycle's 853cc air-cooled transverse V-twin engine not only provides a solid riding experience but also delivers a nice, deep rumble. This model competes with bikes like the Kawasaki W800, offering an easy and enjoyable riding experience, complete with steady brakes and suspension.
One of the key advantages of the Moto Guzzi V7 for shorter riders is its relatively low seat height at 30.7 inches — a significant boon for those who might have felt restricted by taller bikes. It also offers a retro experience with straightforward tech features, including ABS and essential traction control, without overwhelming riders with excessive technology.
The V7's "maintenance-free" shaft drive system is another standout feature, potentially saving you money at the bike shop. With a non-adjustable front suspension and a gas tank suitable for touring, the V7 offers versatility to match its vintage style. The V7 is also an attractive choice for budget-conscious riders at a starting price of $9,000.
Kawasaki Vulcan
The Kawasaki Vulcan S is a cruiser motorcycle that holds a special appeal for short riders, offering a combination of adaptability, performance, and customization. In fact, the bike even has a few testimonials to show for it: Christina Orris, on Motorcycle.com, says that she stands at 5'3" and found the Kawasaki Vulcan S to be an ideal choice. The Vulcan S stands out with its "Ergo-Fit" system, which allows for easy customization. Orris initially chose the "Short Reach" configuration but later switched to the "Mid-Reach" seat for improved comfort.
With a seat height of 27.8 inches and a low curb weight, the Vulcan S is easy to handle. The 650cc parallel-twin engine provides a good amount of power, making it a suitable option for beginners and those transitioning to a more relaxed riding style. While the feet-forward seating position may catch the wind at higher speeds, a suspension tweak can improve the ride quality.
The bike's low center of gravity also contributes to making it an excellent choice for smaller riders. The 2024 Kawasaki Vulcan S ABS model is priced at $7,900 with Ergo-Fit options, while the non-ABS version costs $7,400 — while the Vulcan S might not be one of the best Kawasaki motorcycles ever made, it certainly gives great value.