11 Of The Best Looking Ducati Motorcycles On The Road Today

Ducati has long held a hallowed place in the hall of beautiful motorcycles. Like many motorcycle manufacturers, the Ducati firm began as an industrial concern with a focus other than motorcycles. The Ducati brothers, Adriano, Bruno, and Marcello, belonged to the same radio society in the early 20th century. They teamed up to start a company that manufactured radio and electrical components in 1926. The company ran strong out of Bologna, Italy, until a bombing raid in 1944 damaged the factory.

The brothers decided to reopen in 1945, this time focusing on developing Ducati's first motorcycle, the Puppy (Cucciolo in Italian). Ducati's inaugural effort was puppy-like indeed. More of a motorized bicycle with its 48cc engine, the Cucciolo nonetheless kicked off an era. By 1949, the Ducati 60 had arrived. The 60 is often considered the first official Ducati motorcycle.

Ducati has not looked back since. Today, the firm continues to build some of the planet's finest blends of style and speed. Developing a motorcycle at Ducati is a delicate balance of art and science, and the brand has always kept its eye on both equally. The result is a range of stylish, performance-oriented motorcycles produced for 75 years, one of the most design-oriented motorcycle builders in history. Join us in celebrating the legacy of this great Italian motorcycle maker and explore 10 of the most stylish Ducatis ever designed. Let's take a journey through Ducati's history and appreciate the beauty and innovation that has defined this iconic brand.

