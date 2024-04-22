Yes, There Is An Official Ferrari Motorcycle In The World - Here Are The Details

You might think the performance car crowd and sports bike enthusiasts would mix more often, coming together for a shared love of potent speed. However, there are only a few collaborations between automotive and motorcycle manufacturers. Ducati has joined forces with carmakers such as Bently, Lamborghini, and Mercedes AMG. KTM worked with Brabus on an interesting bike that featured reworked carbon fiber body elements with a Brabus visual flair. There is even a rather strange partnership to note, between a laptop manufacturer and a motorcycle company, birthing the Lenovo Ducati 5 limited edition 14" laptop with large racing stripes.

Considering the aforementioned ventures and all the exotic sports car makers in the world, we're missing a Ferrari motorcycle program. According to Motor Sports Stats, with an average of almost 11 Formula One podiums per season, there is plenty of inspiration to draw from. In fact, one Ferrari motorcycle did surface in the mid-1990s from David Kay of MV Meccanica Verghera Ltd. So, why was this bike made, what was special about it, and how did it perform?