Everything To Know About The Ducati Monster 900

Known for its stripped-down but elegant styling and iconic red trellis frame tubes, the lineup of Ducati Monster motorcycles is celebrating more than 30 years of excellence. Introduced at the International Motorcycle Fair in Cologne in 1992, the Monster is Ducati's longest-standing nameplate. It's also their best-selling motorcycle, with over 350,000 Monsters sold in its three-decade history. And rightfully so — we think it's one of the best Ducati motorcycles ever made. With such a long line of successful sport-naked bikes, it's worth looking back at the bike that started it all: The Monster 900.

Over the years, Ducati has made several Monster motorcycles, the first being the 900 but engine size has since ranged from 600ccs up to 1200ccs — a key part of the Monster's popularity. Different engine sizes widened the appeal for riders with myriad needs and skill levels. It's also relatively inexpensive compared to Ducati's other offerings, so if you want the street cred of an Italian motorcycle without shelling out the cash for some of Ducati's more expensive offerings, the Monster is a great model to start.