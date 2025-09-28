Honda's First Electric Motorcycle Is On The Way (But Is It Cheap Enough?)

While they aren't nearly as popular as electric cars yet, electric motorcycles are starting to populate manufacturer lineups in a pretty serious way. Several impressive electric motorcycles are already available from brands like the all-electric Zero Motorcycles, or Can-Am offering a few different shapes for its EV bikes. Now, Honda has joined the fray with other manufacturers, announcing its first full-sized electric motorcycle: the WN7.

The name WN7 comes from three different places. First, the W is taken from the concept vehicle stage of the WN7's production, and the phrase "Be the Wind." From there, things are a bit more surface level, with the "N" standing for Naked bike, and the 7 referring to the class of power.

More than just scooters or e-bikes, machines like the WN7 are real-deal motorcycles that can be ridden on the highway, used for tasks like everyday commuting. Depending on specs, some of these bikes can even be used for a bit of fun on the twisties or out in the dirt. Honda has announced European pricing for the WN7 at £12,999. The math here may change depending on when you're reading this, but at today's rates, that's an MSRP of about $15,260. Compared to traditional gas-powered (or ICE) motorcycles, that's a pretty large price tag. It's also asking a lot for a bike with limited electric range.