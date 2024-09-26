2025 Can-Am Pulse And Origin First Drive: Do Low Prices Mean Subpar Specs?

Even though Can-Am isn't known for motorcycles — not now, not yet — they aren't flying blind. It's commonly believed the top powersports brand in North America has never had a motorcycle on the market... unless you're young enough to disregard the '70s. In fact, Can-Am's first product was a two-wheeler, introduced in 1973. Shortly after, the company shifted to a focus on motorsports and ATVs, and the motorcycle was discontinued in 1987. The Pulse and Origin pave the proverbial way for electrification at BRP (Bombardier Recreational Products, Can-Am's corporate parent) and are the company's first mass-produced electric ride-on playthings. Eventually, Can-Am plans to expand to a family of EV motorcycles.

The new Can-Am EV motorcycle has been teased since 2022, and it's now on sale, and it's pretty good. With the new Pulse and Origin, Can-Am may not have initiated this market, but these bikes are worthwhile additions. The Pulse is conceived as an urban commuter bike; the Origin is for all-terrain trips. Both are designed with everyday riding in mind, though Can-Am knows they aren't for everyone.

Can-Am's stated goal is to bring passion to the EV market. It's doable, by bringing new people into the hobby and making bikes that are fun to ride, with what Can-Am says is a combination of innovation and functionality that inspire each other. That's a lot of marketing speak. The fun part is that it works.

