5 Of The Fastest BMW Motorcycles Ever Built, According To BMW

For the BMW motorcycles that can be purchased in the USA, only a select few nameplates can top what the M 1000 XR is capable of. The M badge was first introduced to Motorrad back in 2020 with the M 1000 RR — a bike we'll get into shortly. As far as the XR is concerned, it's not quite as extreme as the latter superbike, instead configured for comfortable, long-distance rides but still giving an instant response when opening the throttle.

BMW champions just how powerful the M 1000 XR is for a crossover motorcycle, thanks to a modified version of the 999 cc four-cylinder you can find in both the S 1000 RR and M 1000 RR. For the M 1000 XR, the output comes in at 201 horsepower and 83 pound-feet of torque, with a maximum 14,600 RPM limit. Push it as hard as possible, and the 2025 M 1000 XR can reach a top speed of 170 MPH.

You won't get the same levels of comfort that purpose-built tourers will provide with the M 1000 XR, but BMW still makes an extra effort to equip it for long-distance rides. The XR uses the brand's dynamic damping control on both the front and rear, which can be customized to give a more relaxed feel and response. Other comfort-focused features can be added, such as the M Sport seat, which pushes the $25,475 MSRP (plus a $695 destination fee) a little higher.