5 Of The Fastest BMW Motorcycles Ever Built, According To BMW
BMW Motorrad may not be as widespread as some of its rivals, but that doesn't stop the German outfit from competing at the very top end of whichever segment it enters. Whether it's with a relaxed tourer or a track-focused superbike, you can ride a BMW with confidence that you're getting your money's worth. If comfort is king, there's a solid choice between models like the R 1250 RT and the larger K 1600 range that can certainly get the job done. If you're looking for the thrill that only two-wheelers can provide, however, BMW has that covered too.
Top speeds are almost always a standout feature on BMW motorcycles — especially the models in production today. The performance-dedicated bikes unsurprisingly come out ahead, but BMW has released models in the not-so distant past that still hold up with the industry's best today, even if raw power wasn't the only key focus. Here's a closer look at five of the fastest motorcycles BMW has ever made, ranked by their top speed.
BMW K 1300 R: 165 MPH
Over the years, BMW has sent countless of its best performance motorcycles for some of the most passionate enthusiasts to enjoy here in the U.S., but the K 1300 R was never one of them. Its naked frame and eager power unit made for a pretty special machine, but after its predecessor in the shape of the K 1200 R didn't sell very well, the K 1300 R never made it stateside. While the U.S. never got the bike, it was sold in both Canada and Mexico alongside the various European markets.
The K 1300 R entered production in 2009, with its run lasting until 2015. A true muscle bike through and through, the BMW is powered by a 1293 cc inline-four, producing a solid 171 horsepower and 103 pound-feet of torque. Its dry weight of 478 pounds allows for a slightly more relaxed driving experience than some other performance-focused bikes from the brand, but the K 1300 R still manages to reach a top speed of 165 MPH. Acceleration is just as impressive, going from 0 to 62 MPH in a mere 2.9 seconds.
BMW M 1000 XR: 170 MPH
For the BMW motorcycles that can be purchased in the USA, only a select few nameplates can top what the M 1000 XR is capable of. The M badge was first introduced to Motorrad back in 2020 with the M 1000 RR — a bike we'll get into shortly. As far as the XR is concerned, it's not quite as extreme as the latter superbike, instead configured for comfortable, long-distance rides but still giving an instant response when opening the throttle.
BMW champions just how powerful the M 1000 XR is for a crossover motorcycle, thanks to a modified version of the 999 cc four-cylinder you can find in both the S 1000 RR and M 1000 RR. For the M 1000 XR, the output comes in at 201 horsepower and 83 pound-feet of torque, with a maximum 14,600 RPM limit. Push it as hard as possible, and the 2025 M 1000 XR can reach a top speed of 170 MPH.
You won't get the same levels of comfort that purpose-built tourers will provide with the M 1000 XR, but BMW still makes an extra effort to equip it for long-distance rides. The XR uses the brand's dynamic damping control on both the front and rear, which can be customized to give a more relaxed feel and response. Other comfort-focused features can be added, such as the M Sport seat, which pushes the $25,475 MSRP (plus a $695 destination fee) a little higher.
BMW K 1200 S: 173.57 MPH
The M 1000 XR may be fit for long rides, but not to the same extent that the K 1200 S was back in its day. One of the flagship sports touring motorcycles produced during the 2000s, the K 1200 S had a relatively limited run between 2005 and 2009 but still made its mark in a major way. Ticking all the boxes you'd expect a sports touring motorcycle to do, BMW used its stability-focused Duolever double-wishbone suspension on the front axle and the Paralever system on the rear. You can also adjust the electronic damping. It's comfortable, but that's not why it made headlines.
Taking place at the home of land speed records, the Bonneville Salt Flats, a production-spec 2006 BMW K 1200 S achieved an average top speed of 173.57, hitting 177 MPH during one of the runs. Setting the record within the 1000 cc to 1350 cc class, the K 1200 S was the most powerful motorcycle BMW had produced at the time, with an output of 167 horsepower and 96 pound-feet of torque coming from its 1157 cc four-cylinder engine. At 500 pounds, the bike's weight also makes for a smooth ride, balancing out with the record-breaking performance.
BMW S 1000 RR: 188 MPH
The M 1000 RR may be the top-of-the-line model for BMW Motorrad in modern times, but there's another superbike that only slightly trails the track-focused bike when it comes to top speed. The majority of BMW motorcycles in 2025 are outside of the M range, and the S 1000 RR is the leader of them all. Looking at the engine specifications, there's hardly any difference between the S 1000 RR and the M 1000 RR, making the latter a phenomenal choice if outright speed is more important than extreme agility.
Between the wheels of the 2025 BMW S 1000 RR is a potent 999 cc four-cylinder ShiftCam engine, producing 205 horsepower and 83 pound-feet of torque. This is good enough to get the superbike to a top speed of 188 MPH, becoming one of the fastest production motorcycles on the market. You can also reach 60 MPH in just 3.2 seconds, according to BMW itself. The S1000 RR's highlights don't stop there, however. The German outfit has equipped the bike with its Race ABS system as well as ABS Pro, with the latter including settings for both the road and racetrack. As for its weight, the S 1000 RR comes in at a more 408 pounds. Putting everything together with its MSRP of $18,995, there aren't many bikes that offer the same speed at this price point.
BMW M 1000 RR: 189 MPH
We've mentioned the M 1000 RR a couple of times as the pinnacle of BMW Motorrad's capabilities, and that's exactly what the superbike represents in every aspect. More affordable models, such as the S 1000 R and even the street-focused M 1000 R, can offer awe-inspiring performance. But BMW ensures to justify the notably higher $42,895 price tag of the M 1000 RR not just through pure speed, becoming a bike only seasoned riders should mount.
When it comes to the straight line speed of the 2025 M 1000 RR, it only just creeps ahead of the S 1000 RR in its U.S. specification. The former is also powered by a 999 cc four-cylinder engine producing 205 horsepower and 83 pound-feet of torque, but manages to reach a top speed of 189 MPH. In the U.K., the bike produces a higher 218 horsepower, allowing it to reach a top speed of 195 MPH when pushed to the limit.
Being a homologated race bike for the road, it isn't much of a surprise to see the M 1000 RR top the current range. Alongside its weight-saving through additions such as the M carbon wheels and aluminum bridge frame, the latest model comes with BMW's M winglets 3.0 design on the front end, adding a massive 33% of downforce. The M 1000 RR won't stop opening up on the straights and has all the ability to attack corners better than almost anything on two wheels.