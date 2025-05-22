4 Underappreciated Classic Motorcycles From The Early Days Of BMW

When you think of BMW motorcycles, the usual suspects come up: the R1250GS (one of the most successful BMW motorcycles in history), the S1000RR (which might not be suitable for beginners), maybe the R nineT if you're into the retro vibe. But before all that — before adventure bikes, electronic aids, and 200-horsepower sport machines — BMW laid its foundation with simple, effective engineering. And some of those early machines, while overshadowed by the ones they inspired, still hold their ground today.

BMW's motorcycle legacy goes back to 1923 with the R 32 and hasn't stopped evolving since. The company turned to bikes after the Treaty of Versailles banned aircraft engine production. That pivot gave birth to the flat-twin boxer engine, a configuration that's become inseparable from the brand. Over the years, BMW cranked out a variety of motorcycles aimed at racers, commuters, and explorers, some of which quietly shaped motorcycling history while flying under the radar.

This list isn't about the most powerful or most famous BMW bikes. It's about the ones that quietly pushed boundaries or influenced what came next, often without getting the credit. Whether through innovation, endurance, or just being the right bike at the wrong time, these four machines helped define what BMW Motorrad would become.

