Is The BMW S 1000 RR A Good Beginner Motorcycle?
If you're an aspiring motorcycle rider, or just getting started and considering upgrading from your first quarter-liter class bike, a beautiful, sporty motorcycle from BMW could catch your eye. If that's what led you here and you're wondering if the BMW S 1000 RR, one of the fastest BMW motorcycles ever built, is a good motorcycle for beginners, the answer is going to be a resounding "No" for new riders. However, it could be good for skilled intermediate riders searching for their next motorcycle.
I've ridden my fair share of motorcycles over the last 50 years. I've also introduced several new riders to the world of two-wheeled transportation. It's from that background that I can assure you that high-performance superbikes, like the BMW S 1000 RR, are among the worst motorcycles for beginners.
In my experience with new riders, grabbing too much throttle is the most common mishap. The acceleration of superbikes, like the BMW S 1000 RR, forces inexperienced riders rearward, and their attempts to hold on merely twist the throttle more.
While the S 1000 RR is a beautiful sportbike, its power puts it on the opposite end of the spectrum from the best motorcycles for new riders. Furthermore, it's expensive to purchase and insure, especially as a beginner, compared to more affordable 300cc motorcycles that are great for new riders. Let's take a closer look at the BMW S 1000 RR, also known as the S1K, and explore some BMW alternatives that are better suited for beginners.
A closer look at the BMW S 1000 RR superbike
The BMW S 1000 RR is on the list of epic sports bikes that newbies really shouldn't buy. One reason it's not the best motorcycle for a new rider is its price. While the base $18,295 MSRP attached to the 2024 S 1000 RR delivers world-class performance at a bargain price, it's a little like buying a tanker truck full of milk. There's zero chance you need that much milk or performance, no matter how good of a deal it is.
Another reason beginners should avoid the BMW S 1000 RR is its blistering performance. With 212 horsepower and 83 lb-ft of torque, the 427-pound S1K sprints from zero to 60 mph in 3.29 seconds. The BMW superbike's top speed, at one time rated as the fastest production motorcycle, ranges up to nearly 190 mph.
If you decide to buy the BMW S1K anyway, you'll have a choice between five package options: M, Dynamics, Race, Carbon, and M Billet, each offering various color schemes and equipment. The included riding modes and steering angle sensor allow functions like Brake Slide Assist and Slide/Slip Control. Other standard features include Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), ABS Pro, a 6.5-inch TFT display, and a high windscreen.
Some beginner-friendly BMW motorcycle alternatives
The most affordable BMW motorcycles are often the most beginner-friendly. BMW offers two beginner-friendly 313cc motorcycles with affordable prices. For 2024, the BMW G 310 R has base model pricing of $4,995 and the G 310 GS is $5,695 MSRP.
If you were initially attracted to the S 1000 RR's styling, you'll likely gravitate toward the similarly styled G 310 R. However, if you're interested in adventure-style motorcycles, the G 310 GS deserves a look.
Both BMW G 310 models feature a 313cc single-cylinder engine with dual overhead camshafts operating four valves. The four-stroke single is water-cooled and produces 34 horsepower and about 20 lb-ft of torque. A constant mesh six-speed transmission, engaged by a multi-disc oil-bath manual clutch, handles the shifting duties. The drivetrain is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 88 mph.
The BMW G 310 GS has an adjustable seat height ranging from 32.3 to 33.4 inches and a ready-to-ride weight of 386 pounds. The G 310 R features a slightly lower seat height, adjustable from 30.3 to 31.5 inches, and weighs 24 pounds less at 362 pounds.
Ultimately, it's the budget-friendly prices, predictable power, and light weight of the BMW G 310 models that make them most suitable for beginners. However, new riders could transition to the BMW S 1000 RR rather quickly with proper training and a dose of natural motorcycle riding ability.