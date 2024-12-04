Is The BMW S 1000 RR A Good Beginner Motorcycle?

If you're an aspiring motorcycle rider, or just getting started and considering upgrading from your first quarter-liter class bike, a beautiful, sporty motorcycle from BMW could catch your eye. If that's what led you here and you're wondering if the BMW S 1000 RR, one of the fastest BMW motorcycles ever built, is a good motorcycle for beginners, the answer is going to be a resounding "No" for new riders. However, it could be good for skilled intermediate riders searching for their next motorcycle.

I've ridden my fair share of motorcycles over the last 50 years. I've also introduced several new riders to the world of two-wheeled transportation. It's from that background that I can assure you that high-performance superbikes, like the BMW S 1000 RR, are among the worst motorcycles for beginners.

In my experience with new riders, grabbing too much throttle is the most common mishap. The acceleration of superbikes, like the BMW S 1000 RR, forces inexperienced riders rearward, and their attempts to hold on merely twist the throttle more.

While the S 1000 RR is a beautiful sportbike, its power puts it on the opposite end of the spectrum from the best motorcycles for new riders. Furthermore, it's expensive to purchase and insure, especially as a beginner, compared to more affordable 300cc motorcycles that are great for new riders. Let's take a closer look at the BMW S 1000 RR, also known as the S1K, and explore some BMW alternatives that are better suited for beginners.

