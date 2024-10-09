What's BMW's S 1000 RR's Top Speed & How Much Does The S1K Cost?
BMW is known around the world for making luxury cars and SUVs like the long-lived 3 series and a new electric version of the 5 series, which SlashGear's Steven Ewing tested a year ago, finding it to be well-appointed and a joy to drive. BMW also has a long history of making remarkable motorcycles via its Motorrad division and recently unveiled the CE 02, an electric commuter bike that tops out at 59 miles per hour but can reach half that speed in just three seconds. If you're still ok burning dinosaur juice and want to ride one of BMW's top performers, the S1000RR — sometimes known in shorthand as the S1K — might intrigue you.
This superbike debuted in 2009 as a homologation model for the World Superbike Championship, and the next year commercial production was expanded beyond the 1,000 units needed to qualify it to race. The current model has a 205 horsepower engine (up from the original's 193) that is capable of speeds up to 188 miles per hour, but that kind of speed doesn't come cheaply. The 2024 S1K has a base price of $19,385, but that price limits you to the "Style Passion" red color scheme shown above or the sleek "Black Storm Metallic."
The M package costs almost $5,000 more
Shelling out five bucks short of $5k more — for a total of $23,985 — gets you the M package, which starts with the red, white, and blue color scheme shown above. The blue calipers are part of the package, but it's not purely cosmetic. The specially contoured seat provides maximum grip, and you have your choice of carbon or forged wheels with the M package.
For an additional $2,690, you can also add the Premium Package, which includes a slip-on silencer for the titanium exhaust system, heated grips, a low-friction Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coated chain, and cruise control. An additional $2,295 gets you the Carbon Package, which includes lightweight wheel and pinion covers, upper-side trim panels, and a chain guard. You can also add the Akrapovic exhaust system as an a la carte option for $1,700 or a set of anodized billet aluminum brake and clutch levers and protectors for $495. Rounding out the menu of add-ons are a $295 tire pressure monitoring system and a set of black-rimmed wheels with a red stripe that can be had for an additional $150. Adding on all the goodies can easily take the price of an S1000RR past the $25,000 mark.