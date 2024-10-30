5 Of The Worst Motorcycles For Beginners

Making mistakes when you're first embracing a new hobby (or obsession) is part of the experience. If you're learning to paint, you'll probably get the colors wrong on your first few attempts. Embracing your newfound love of model cars? You're likely to glue your fingers together at least once or twice before you master the craft.

Advertisement

But with motorcycles, the stakes are significantly higher. Some bikes are harder to handle than others, especially depending on your riding style and size. Some are meant for only the fastest of riders, with triple-digit speeds and mind-bending acceleration. And some motorcycles, while fun to look at, can be prohibitively expensive to own and maintain.

Go with the wrong first motorcycle and you may end up taking a loss when you sell it, or sinking a bunch of money into modifications or fixes trying to make it into the right bike. Worse yet, you could injure yourself or others with a bike that's too powerful or too difficult to control. But picking the right bike can help you learn to ride safely and save you money in the long run.

Advertisement

So based on years of riding experience, ownership of multiple kinds of motorcycles, and a desire to keep new riders safe, I've put together this list of bikes for beginners to avoid. We'll go over the methodology behind this list at the end.