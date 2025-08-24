5 Of The Fastest Touring Motorcycles, Ranked By Top Speed
When it comes to buying a new touring motorcycle, outright speed isn't as much of a priority as it is if you're in the market for a high-octane superbike. For the former segment, comfort and practicality tend to top the list of crucial factors, and rightly so, as they need to be equipped to handle long drives better than any other bike. As the touring scene has continued to develop, however, more and more of the major manufacturers have delved into producing sports touring motorcycles.
At their core, sport tourers still often make sure you can take them anywhere with all your essentials in the cargo boxes, but these motorcycles offer a tremendous blend of functionality and performance, offering top speeds that sometimes rival those with four wheels at a fraction of the price. Alongside the engine, the rest of the drivetrain and suspension are enhanced to make the power, adding extra engagement, once again without taking away from the core foundations of a tourer. Here's a look at five of the fastest touring motorcycles on U.S. roads, ranked by top speed.
BMW R 1250 RT: 124 MPH
Out of all the European motorcycle manufacturers, very few are as accessible as BMW, no matter what type of bike you want, at all the main price points. The German brand offers some of the best entry-level two-wheelers, like the G 310 GS, as well as all-powerful bikes such as the M 1000 RR, and calm yet punchy cruisers through the expansive R 18 line. If you want a combination of comfort and speed, however, the brand's touring fleet should tick almost every box, with the R 1250 RT being one of the standouts for some years now.
Leaning more into the sport touring class, the latest BMW 1250 RT comes with a 1,254 cc two-cylinder boxer engine, producing a solid 136 horsepower and 105 pound-feet of torque. Combined with its 615-pound curb weight, BMW says that the R 1250 RT can achieve a top speed of at least 124 MPH, with the capability to be pushed further. Elsewhere, much attention is put into the suspension, with the patented Telelever at the front, which disconnects the suspension and damping from the steering function, allowing the front to ride bumps smoothly and improve overall responsiveness.
Additional systems like cruise control and stability control enhance the R 1250 RT's touring abilities, as does its maximum load of 482.2 pounds as standard with the luggage racks. Pricing starts at $19,995 with a $695 destination fee on top.
MV Agusta Turismo Veloce SCS: 143 MPH
While not having as many motorcycles for sale as BMW currently, MV Agusta is one of the key European rivals that comes close. Combining luxury and comfort with the sort of performance that Italy as a nation is essentially synonymous with inside the wider automotive industry, this brand produces some of the most visually stunning bikes across multiple segments. The touring lineup, also referred to as Turismo Veloce (which translates to 'fast touring') by the brand, only has one motorcycle in the category: the SCS. It covers a lot of ground, however, keeping MV Augusta in contention with the best touring motorcycles on the road.
Power for the SCS is slightly down compared to the likes of the BMW R 1250 RT, but its overall performance manages to come out ahead. This MV Agusta is propelled by a 798 cc four-stroke three-cylinder engine, producing 110 horsepower and 62 pound-feet of torque. Again, less power than others, but the MV Agusta Turismo Veloce SCS achieved a top speed of 143 MPH during a test conducted by the manufacturer, making it one of the fastest motorcycles in the modern touring class. You'll also be able to go from 0 to 62 MPH in 3.75 seconds, and to 124 MPH in just 15 seconds.
Two different versions of the SCS are available, with the black and gold Lusso SCS starting at $25,598. For the red, white, and green-draped RC SCS, you'll have to pay a little extra at $27,998.
Kawasaki Concours 14 (GTR1400): 153.7 MPH
The market for brand-new touring motorcycles gives us some of the best ever produced, but some of the most iconic nameplates can no longer be picked up from dealerships. As is the case with cars, models are naturally phased out as they reach the end of their lifespan, but that doesn't stop them from being great buys on the used market.
Kawasaki has been a staple figure in the two-wheeler scene for decades, offering some of the best motorcycles for long-distance driving and attacking the racetrack alike. There's no shortage of new bikes to choose from in the Japanese brand's current lineup, but the Concours 14 (also known as the GTR1400 in other markets) remained ultra-competitive throughout its production years between 2007 and 2022. At the Concours 14's core was a 1,352 cc liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine producing 158 horsepower and 100 pound-feet of torque, allowing the motorcycle to reach 153.6 MPH.
Efficiency ratings come in at around 36 MPG, not bad at all for a sports tourer. The Kawasaki Concours 14 falls on the heavier side of other touring motorcycles on this list at 690 pounds, but the extra power helps to mitigate that, as does the rebound damping on both the front and rear suspension.
KTM 1290 Super Duke GT: 162 MPH
Moving back over to Europe, the reputation that KTM has built for itself over the decades for producing the most extreme, performance-oriented brands on the planet shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. While the X-Bow supercars have taken the Austrian outfit into new territory, most notably with the newest GT-XR model, KTM is a motorcycle manufacturer first and foremost.
Like its rivals over at BMW Motorrad, KTM offers a motorcycle for everyone, even if performance takes center stage with almost every nameplate. Towards the end of last year, KTM unveiled the all-new 1390 Super Duke GT, becoming the latest flagship sport touring bike. However, it hasn't made its way to the U.S. at the time of writing, meaning the 2024 1290 Super Duke GT is the best we have Stateside. And that's not exactly a bad thing — the 1290 GT model's potent 1,301 cc four-stroke two-cylinder engine produces 160 horsepower and 104 pound-feet of torque. This is good enough to send the sports touring motorcycle to its limit of 162 MPH.
Despite easily being one of the most extreme in its class, the 1290 Super Duke GT is still a solid choice for long-distance rides, with adjustable semi-active suspension combining with the bike's suspension control unit, which constantly adapts the damping based on the current conditions. You can still buy the 2024 1290 Super Duke GT brand new in the U.S., with pricing starting at $20,499 (with a $750 destination charge).
Ducati Multistrada V4/ V4 S: 175 MPH
Often cited as the Ferrari of motorcycles, Ducati is one of the first names you think of for high-performance bikes with striking, unmistakable Italian elegance. MV Agusta is, without question, one of the best brands on the market, but the title of the most iconic automaker in this area of the industry has to go to Ducati.
The Bologna-based brand is another that doesn't offer a massive amount of models brand-new, keeping it relatively exclusive. You still have the choice of a superbike to blitz the competition in true Ducati fashion, but its main touring motorcycle, the Multistrada V4, and its enhanced V4 S trim, is one of the fastest ever built in the class on paper. The models share a 1,158 cc V4 engine producing a solid 170 horsepower and 91 pound-feet of torque, giving the Italian sports tourer a top speed of 175 MPH.
Both models may come with the same engine, but there are some key differences to note if you're in the market for one. The V4 S models come with the Skyhook system at the front and rear, which is Ducati's own semi-active suspension. Better brakes are also included, further justifying the $28,995 price tag compared to the standard V4's $19,995 MSRP. Both trims come with a $1,295 destination charge.
Methodology
In order to select these five touring motorcycles to feature on our list, we used the specifications provided by manufacturers that list the respective top speeds of the models. If the manufacturer hasn't provided any performance data in this area, which is more common compared to car manufacturers, we looked at trusted outlets that list the top speeds to rank them against each other when needed.