5 Of The Fastest Touring Motorcycles, Ranked By Top Speed

Out of all the European motorcycle manufacturers, very few are as accessible as BMW, no matter what type of bike you want, at all the main price points. The German brand offers some of the best entry-level two-wheelers, like the G 310 GS, as well as all-powerful bikes such as the M 1000 RR, and calm yet punchy cruisers through the expansive R 18 line. If you want a combination of comfort and speed, however, the brand's touring fleet should tick almost every box, with the R 1250 RT being one of the standouts for some years now.

Leaning more into the sport touring class, the latest BMW 1250 RT comes with a 1,254 cc two-cylinder boxer engine, producing a solid 136 horsepower and 105 pound-feet of torque. Combined with its 615-pound curb weight, BMW says that the R 1250 RT can achieve a top speed of at least 124 MPH, with the capability to be pushed further. Elsewhere, much attention is put into the suspension, with the patented Telelever at the front, which disconnects the suspension and damping from the steering function, allowing the front to ride bumps smoothly and improve overall responsiveness.

Additional systems like cruise control and stability control enhance the R 1250 RT's touring abilities, as does its maximum load of 482.2 pounds as standard with the luggage racks. Pricing starts at $19,995 with a $695 destination fee on top.