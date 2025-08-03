This Bike Has The Most Powerful 2-Cylinder Engine In The World - Here's How Fast It Can Go

The world's most powerful two-cylinder engine lies at the heart of the Ducati 1299 Panigale R Final Edition (FE). A liquid-cooled, four-stroke L-twin displacing 1,285cc, this two-cylinder engine features 116mm diameter cylinder bores and a 60.8mm crankshaft stroke. The engine's remarkably high bore to stroke ratio earned it the name Superquadro in Italian, which translates to oversquare in English.

Rated as one of the fastest Ducati motorcycles ever built, the Ducati 1299 Panigale R FE posts an impressive top speed approaching 190 mph or 306 km/h, according to Motorcycle News. We'd be remiss not to note here that any motorcycle at this level is likely to suffer from manufacturer-imposed limitations on potential top speeds. While the 1299 Panigale R Final Edition isn't recognized as the fastest Ducati motorcycle ever made, it has the distinction of being powered by the most powerful two-cylinder engine in the world.