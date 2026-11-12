10 Ways To Make Your Noisy Laptop Quieter

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There was a time when buying a laptop computer instead of a desktop meant dealing with severe compromises when it comes to performance. At the same time, battery life hasn't been great for most of the existence of laptops as a computer form factor.

These days, that's no longer the case. While desktop PCs still offer better performance per dollar, and higher-end desktops exceed what even the most powerful and expensive laptops can, there's a huge area of overlap in the middle. Even entry-level office or student laptops handle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and writing reports in a word processor with ease. Likewise, battery life numbers have kept climbing, and it's now reasonable to expect the typical laptop to give you at least a full workday on battery before needing a recharge.

But no matter how power-efficient our laptops become, offering these levels of performance in a tiny laptop body comes at a price. Generally, that's heat generated by the CPU, GPU, and other components. On a desktop computer, you can have large, quiet fans move enough air to deal with just about any thermal load. In a laptop? Dealing with heat means small, high-RPM fans that have to compensate for limited heatsink volume. That's a recipe for a very loud laptop if you're pushing it, but the good news is that there are several things you can do to reduce that roar to a whisper.