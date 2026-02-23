Your PC Likely Has 'Performance Mode' – But Is It Actually Worth Using?

AAA games, over the years, have made remarkable leaps in visual quality, which is why a decent gaming PC might end up costing you at least $1,000. With the price of components going haywire, now's the time to squeeze every bit of performance out of the hardware you can grab. Gaming at 1080p or 1440p is a good start, and most modern mid-range GPUs are designed to handle games at these resolutions quite well. Tuning down in-game visual settings and turning off nice-to-haves like ray tracing can also contribute positively.

Assuming you're playing on Windows, you may have heard about or spotted a performance mode of sorts. If you're looking to maximize performance, enabling it almost seems like a no-brainer. If you're wondering what this performance mode does, toggling it on makes a few changes to your computer's power plan, which prioritizes performance over efficiency.

This is a software feature that's available on all Windows desktop and laptop PCs, and is different from the dedicated turbo mode button that a few gaming laptops ship with. If you do have a physical button on your laptop, it will help push your GPU further when connected to a power source. We will be going over the performance mode setting within Windows itself — what exactly it changes, and if it's safe to use.