What Are CPU Cores, And How Many Do You Need?

Building your first computer is a memory worth cherishing for years, and the amount of research that goes into picking the right parts is what makes the experience that much more personal. At the center of this decision lies the Central Processing Unit, or the CPU for short — think of it as the brain of the computer, responsible for carrying out tasks, like launching apps, performing calculations, and controlling I/O devices. The CPU is seated in the motherboard and fits right alongside the graphics card, RAM, storage, and other components to form a complete system.

Factors like performance, compatibility, and power consumption are things to watch out for when buying a processor, and important specifications like the clock speed and lithography are often solid indicators of how well a CPU is going to fare. While the speed in GHz refers to how fast a processor can compute data, it is the core count that defines how many tasks a CPU can handle simultaneously. Depending on the generation of the processor, a higher clock speed doesn't necessarily mean a more powerful CPU, either.

This is why CPU cores are one of the key features of a processor that can alter your purchase decision. But what exactly is a core, and does a higher count equate to better performance? As a metric that's so prominently advertised, here are all the essentials you need to know about CPU cores, and how many of them are ideal for different kinds of workloads.

