How To Undervolt Your CPU (And Why You Should)

Those interested in computer modification may have heard the term "undervolting" thrown around from time to time, though you may not necessarily know what it means or how to go about doing it. Undervolting is when you deliberately lower the voltage of the electrical current that your computer's processors receive from the power supply via the motherboard. It's easy to see why something like this might intimidate some people, but it's actually pretty easy and fairly safe if you know what you're doing.

Advertisement

You can undervolt your computer's GPU if you're encountering overheating and visual glitches, freezing, or crashes when you're using graphics-intensive software like video games, video editing programs, machine learning programs, or 3D modeling software. But there are a few reasons why you might want to undervolt your CPU as well.

To be clear, there is a small amount of risk that you might make your PC unstable, which could lead your system to freeze, crash, or show you what is known as the Blue Screen of Death if you undervolt your CPU too much all at once. That said, there are several different benefits to undervolting that can improve your performance and prolong the life of your computer -– particularly when it comes to laptops.

Advertisement