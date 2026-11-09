14 Tractor Supply Tools Under $150 Worth Adding To Your Collection
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Tool enthusiasts are familiar with Tractor Supply. It's one of the best retail chains for anyone who loves taking on DIY projects, spending time outdoors in their garden, or needing the right tools for an emergency repair. There's a good mix of Tractor Supply finds under $10, larger equipment and storage solutions that cost hundreds of dollars, and plenty of power tools that strike a nice balance between quality and affordability.
We wanted to highlight some of those budget-friendly power tools at this hardware retailer, specifically those priced between $100 and $150. The tools we picked are great for first-time renters and homeowners just starting to build their tool collections. Think: drills, impact drivers, and rotary tools. We also rounded up a few niche power tools that might get overlooked, like a cordless snake drain cleaner and an oscillating tool. Whether you're starting your DIY journey or just love spending extra cash on new power tools, this list will be fun to browse for ideas.
Worx 20V Cordless Reciprocating and Jig Saw
For any DIYer with limited storage space, the Worx Cordless Reciprocating and Jig Saw is an excellent investment. With a simple push button on the tool's pivoting head, it can switch between reciprocating saw and jigsaw operation. No matter which mode you use, it delivers up to 3,000 rotations per minute (RPM) with a 3/4-inch stroke length, allowing it to cut 2 inches into wood and PVC pipe and roughly 5/32 of an inch into a steel plate.
Beyond wood, PVC pipe, and thin steel, the tool can also cut ceramic, plastic, fiberglass, aluminum, and copper with four included blades: a wood-cutting reciprocating blade and metal-cutting, aluminum-cutting, and wood-cutting jigsaw blades. As you cut through these materials, the tool's integrated blower keeps your line of sight clear of dust and debris, and the LED headlamp further improves visibility. It's also a relatively comfortable tool to use, thanks to its 4.2-pound weight and vibration-absorbing, soft-grip handle. At the time of writing, Tractor Supply has this combo tool priced at $119, and that price includes the tool, included blades, a 20V battery, and a charger.
DeWalt 6-Inch Bench Grinder
If you don't have a bench grinder in your tool collection yet, it's worth seeking out a budget-friendly model. For amateur DIYers, this power tool is a go-to for shaping metal, smoothing rough edges, removing rust or old paint, buffing or polishing surfaces, and sharpening knives, axes, garden tools, and more. You can even use a bench grinder to sharpen drill bits. One of the best affordable options at Tractor Supply is DeWalt's 6-Inch Bench Grinder, priced at $119 and featuring a 5/8 induction motor that can reach up to 3,450 RPM.
To support its power output and longevity, this bench grinder features an industrial cast-iron base and motor housing. It also features 12 1/2 inches between the wheels for larger grinding projects, and it comes with protective eye shields, a grinding wheel, and a spindle lock.
Porter-Cable 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench
This $119 Porter-Cable 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench might not be breaking any impact wrench power records, but it's the most powerful impact wrench from this brand. It has a 7.5-amp motor that delivers 2,200 RPM and 2,700 impacts per minute (IPM) for simple jobs that need fast speeds, plus up to 450 foot-pounds of torque for heavy-duty applications like loosening or tightening stubborn, heavy fasteners.
You can use this impact wrench in forward or reverse with a rocker switch, and socket changes are a breeze thanks to its 1/2-inch hog ring anvil. At 8.9 pounds, it's not a lightweight tool, but it is corded, so you don't have to worry about the extra bulk of a battery. It has a rubber grip for more comfortable handling during longer or more intense tasks, and its 13.3 x 11.1 x 4.4 dimensions make it easy to stash away when you're done.
Dremel 120V Ultra-Saw Tool Kit
If your upcoming DIY projects involve a lot of cutting or flush-cutting tasks, you'll get your money's worth from the Dremel 120V Ultra-Saw Tool Kit. Priced at $129, this saw features a 7.5-amp motor that operates between 3,000 and 13,000 strokes per minute (SPM). All that power fits into a compact design measuring about 13 x 5 x 2 inches and weighing just 4.6 pounds.
With its three included carbide cutting blades, it can make cuts up to two inches deep and four inches long: a 4-inch wood cutting wheel, a 4-inch wood flush cutting wheel, and a 3.5-inch metal cutting wheel. If you need to cut through diamond tile or masonry, or prep surfaces by removing rust, paint, or thin-set mortar, you can buy dedicated accessories for these tasks separately. To prevent it from building up too much heat while grinding and cutting metal, it has a metal foot and guard, and its improved drivetrain helps it last longer overall.
Worx 20V Cordless SwitchDriver
If you're looking for a plain old drill, Worx has better cordless drill brands, but the company sells one product in particular that's a gem in the tool industry. The Worx 20V Cordless Switchdriver looks a little gimmicky and seems too good to be true, but it's a super useful, highly rated buy for DIYers.
This tool lets you drill and drive without putting it down, thanks to 1/4-inch rotating dual chucks. For $129 at Tractor Supply, this tool bundle includes the SwitchDriver, a battery and compatible charger, five drill bits, a screwdriver bit, a belt clip, and a carry bag to hold everything.
Compared to its predecessor, this updated model features a quieter, more efficient brushless motor, an intelligent digital display, and nearly twice the torque, increasing from 256 inch-pounds with the original to 442 inch-pounds with this new model. It features a variable-speed trigger, reaches up to 1,700 RPM at maximum speed, and offers nine torque settings you can switch between via the tool's digital keypad.
Porter-Cable 20V Max Drill/Driver Kit
Porter-Cable is a budget-friendly brand owned by Stanley Black & Decker, with multiple tools under $150 at Tractor Supply. This 20V Max Drill/Driver Kit is a great entry-level option for new homeowners or renters starting to build their tool collection. It's priced at $129 and includes a PCC601 model drill/driver, a #2 Phillips screwdriver bit, a charger, and two 20V batteries, so you can keep one charging while the other is in use.
The drill has a two-speed gearbox that lets you quickly switch between low and high speed, 350 RPM and 1,500 RPM, respectively. This drill kit includes only one bit, but you can buy others separately and swap them quickly thanks to its 1/2-inch keyless chuck. The drill is lightweight and compact, weighing 3.5 pounds and measuring 9.6 x 8.3 x 3.8 inches, and it includes a built-in LED light to brighten dark, cramped spaces.
DeWalt 5-Inch Random Orbit Sander
Even if you only take on one DIY painting project every year, it's worth investing in a good sander. At Tractor Supply, a solid, affordable option is this DeWalt 5-Inch Random Orbit Sander, priced at $119. It has a 3-amp motor that delivers 8,000 to 12,000 orbits per minute (OPM) with a variable-speed dial. It's lightweight and compact, weighing 4 pounds and measuring 10.2 x 7.2 x 6.2 inches. Its low profile keeps you closer to your work and gives you greater control.
This DeWalt sander is equipped with plenty of handy features, including a separate counterweight design to help reduce vibration, rubber overmold grip for comfort, an improved dust-sealed switch, and a locking dust bag that can collect dust while you're working and be operated with just one hand. Or, you can use the built-in dust port in conjunction with a DWV9000 Universal Quick Connector and any vacuum system with 1 1/4-inch hoses.
Dremel 120V Corded Rotary Tool Kit
Some might see a rotary tool as an impractical addition to their collection, but you can do a ton of useful things with it. You can use it to sharpen other tools, polish jewelry, smooth rough edges, and remove old grout or caulk, among other things. A relatively cheap option at Tractor Supply is the Dremel 120V Corded Rotary Tool Kit, priced at $124 at the time of writing.
It's a variable-speed rotary tool with a separate speed dial and on/off switch for better control and safety. You can set the speed between 5,000 and 35,000 rotations per minute (RPM), depending on the task. This rotary tool can cut, grind, engrave, sand, and polish metal, wood, or glass. Its universal 3-jaw chuck makes it easy to swap accessories. It features a 360-degree grip zone for comfortable handling from any angle, a built-in ventilation system to prevent overheating, and a pivot light to boost visibility.
Porter-Cable 20V Impact Driver Kit
If you're looking for a budget-friendly impact driver, look no further than this 20V Impact Driver Kit from Porter-Cable. Priced at $139, this kit includes an impact driver, a charger, and two 20V batteries, so you can keep one powering the tool while the other charges as a backup. It's ideal for driving decking screws, drywall screws, lag screws and bolts, self-tapping screws, and more, and changing bits is easy with the tool's quick-release 1/4-inch hex-head chuck.
Power-wise, this impact driver features a motor that delivers 1,450 inch-pounds of torque, 0-2,800 RPM, and 0-3,100 BPM. For quality-of-life features, it includes a built-in LED light, a lock-on switch, a high-visibility battery gauge, and an easy-to-maneuver design for tight spots, with a 5.5-pound weight and compact dimensions of 9 x 6.3 x 10.8 inches.
Dremel Oscillating Tool Kit
Once you master the beginner tips for an oscillating tool, it can quickly become one of the most-used tools in your collection. A great budget-friendly pick at Tractor Supply is this $129 Dremel Oscillating Tool Kit, which includes the power tool, 30 accessories for cutting and sanding wood, drywall, metal, and other materials, and a soft storage bag to keep everything organized between uses.
Taking a closer look at the tool itself, it features a 5-amp motor that delivers 10,000 to 21,000 OPM, depending on whether you need speed or precision. It features an angled body for better control during flush cutting, a compact front end for improved maneuverability, and a tool-less blade-change system for seamless accessory swapping. Without a battery adding bulk, the tool weighs just three pounds, and even though it's not cordless, its 7-foot cord keeps movement from feeling too restricted.
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Impact Driver
DeWalt is one of the best major impact driver brands, so this 20V Max Cordless Impact Driver is a no-brainer priced at $149. It's the textbook definition of tiny but mighty, measuring 9 x 5.8 x 3 inches and packing a high-performance brushless motor that delivers 1,700 inch-pounds of torque. That's plenty of oomph to drive concrete anchors, install lag screws in deck frames, and remove stubborn fasteners.
This impact driver features a variable-speed trigger, so you can customize how fast it spins for each project. It reaches a maximum speed of 2,800 RPM and, like most drills, can operate in both forward and reverse modes. It also features three LEDs for better visibility in dark areas, an ergonomic handle for comfort during longer jobs, and a removable belt hook for convenience.
Porter-Cable 20V Cordless Drill/Impact Driver Kit
If you need both a drill and an impact driver and want the best bang for your buck, check out this Porter-Cable 20V Cordless Drill/Impact Driver Kit. At the time of writing, the kit is priced at $149 and comes with a PCC601 model drill/driver, a PCC641 model impact driver, a double-ended screwdriving bit, a #2 Phillips bit tip, two 20V batteries you can use with either tool, one charger, and a small bag to neatly pack everything away.
The PCC601 drill/driver has a high-performance motor that delivers 283 unit watts out (UWO) and offers two speeds: up to 350 RPM and up to 1,500 RPM. The PCC641 impact driver delivers 1,450 inch-pounds of torque, 1 to 2,800 RPM, and up to 3,100 IPM, and it comes with a quick-release 1/4-inch hex-head chuck. Both tools feature comfy, ergonomic handles, LED lights to brighten dark work areas, and bit storage compartments.
DeWalt 10-Amp Corded Reciprocating Saw Kit
This Reciprocating Saw Kit at Tractor Supply is one DeWalt tool you might want to add to your wishlist. It's currently priced at $149 and packed with power and useful features. The tool's 10-amp motor delivers up to 2,800 SPM with a 1 1/8-inch stroke, and its variable-speed trigger lets you control how fast it cuts. It can cut up to eight inches of wood, and it can also cut through copper, drywall, aluminum, PVC, steel, fiberglass, and other materials.
To help you control its cutting power, it has a keyless, lever-action blade clamp that adjusts in four directions. It is a corded power tool, but the cord measures nearly seven feet, so you don't have to stay right next to an outlet. The lack of a battery keeps it relatively portable, weighing 8.2 pounds, and it's pretty compact, measuring 19.1 x 7.1 x 4 inches.
Skil 20V Snake Drain Cleaner Kit
Cleaning the drain isn't fun, but with the right tools to clear a clogged drain, the process isn't nearly as bad. For bathtub, shower, and sink drains, the Skil 20V Snake Drain Cleaner Kit is an excellent addition to your toolkit. In addition to the tool, this kit includes a 30-watt charger and one of Skil's 20V batteries, though you can also use Skil's 12V batteries.
With a 1/4-inch x 25-foot carbon steel cable, this cordless Snake Drain Cleaner can reach drains 3/4 inch to 2 inches in diameter and maneuver around elbow joints and curves. It features a sturdy foot base for better support, a clutch to extend or retract the cable, and a variable-speed trigger to control how fast it extends and retracts. When you're done using the tool, there's a handy cleaning port that makes it easy to drain excess water.
Methodology
To start our search for Tractor Supply tools under $150 that are worth a spot in your collection, we first set our budget. Obviously, tools must be under $150 to be included, but we wanted to set a more specific budget of $101-$150 before applying any discounts or deals. This way, we can gather a variety of unique products to complement our Tractor Supply tool lists under $50 and under $100, instead of repeating products.
Next, to ensure a tool is worth recommending, it needs a solid number of customer ratings and a strong average rating. At the time of writing, each tool we selected has an average rating of at least 4.5 stars and at least 100 total ratings across Tractor Supply and other stores.