14 Tractor Supply Tools Under $150 Worth Adding To Your Collection

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Tool enthusiasts are familiar with Tractor Supply. It's one of the best retail chains for anyone who loves taking on DIY projects, spending time outdoors in their garden, or needing the right tools for an emergency repair. There's a good mix of Tractor Supply finds under $10, larger equipment and storage solutions that cost hundreds of dollars, and plenty of power tools that strike a nice balance between quality and affordability.

We wanted to highlight some of those budget-friendly power tools at this hardware retailer, specifically those priced between $100 and $150. The tools we picked are great for first-time renters and homeowners just starting to build their tool collections. Think: drills, impact drivers, and rotary tools. We also rounded up a few niche power tools that might get overlooked, like a cordless snake drain cleaner and an oscillating tool. Whether you're starting your DIY journey or just love spending extra cash on new power tools, this list will be fun to browse for ideas.