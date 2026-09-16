11 Tractor Supply Tools Under $50 Worth Adding To Your Collection
Cheap tools are frequently found in one of just a few categories. You'll come across scores of brands you've never heard of before, like those from the quirky Amazon sellers with strange names. Some of these tools can be useful, but you're frequently asking for trouble by investing in a brand designed specifically to sell cheap trinkets quickly. Other low-cost tools are smaller pieces of equipment, and rarely will you find a crossover between a respectable brand name or high quality tool and a large or highly versatile option. This isn't always the case however, and there is a decent volume of excellent hand and power tools worth considering at rock bottom prices if you know where to look.
Lots of outlets offer promotional deals; there's always going to be a few diamonds in the rough, even at full price. Perusing your local hardware store and checking in with all the usual suspects on occasion can be helpful when window shopping for something new that might inspire your next project. Tractor Supply Co. should be one of these retailers you explore. The outlet offers a heap of great tools, including a great many at or below the $50 price point. You'll also get free delivery on online orders when spending $49.99, meaning a small added purchase (like a set of drill bits or another consumable that you'll eventually need anyway) can tip your order over the threshold when keeping your budget for new gear to $50. These 11 products are worthy additions to any toolkit and can be found for great prices at Tractor Supply.
DeWalt 1/4 and 3/8-Inch Drive SAE/Metric Socket Set (34 Pieces)
The 34-Piece DeWalt ¼ and ⅜-Inch Drive SAE/Metric Socket Set is a strong contender to be added to just about any garage or workshop. It's comparable to some of the best mechanics toolsets at the low end of the pricing spectrum, offering plenty of coverage for a wide range of job requirements. The set comes in a compact storage case as well, allowing it to serve as a mobile repair option to throw into a work bag or the trunk of your car. It comes with a ⅜-inch drive ratchet featuring a quick release function, as well as adapters, extensions, and a range of sockets in both ¼-inch and ⅜-inch drive sizes. It's priced at $48, making it a cost effective option for handling all sorts of automotive, bike, and other repair needs.
The ratchet utilizes a 72-tooth design with a 5-degree arc swing. The sockets that come with the turning tool all feature knurled rings along the sizes as well as clear identification marks to make finding the right attachment for the job faster. Additionally, the set comes backed by a full lifetime warranty, giving you incredible peace of mind in knowing that your set can serve as a viable support option for as long as you deem it useful, up to and including "forever."
Crescent 12-Inch Adjustable Wrench
A basic tool that every homeowner should have, the adjustable wrench is a foundational piece of equipment. In truth, when it comes to repair and maintenance tasks, two wrenches is frequently the bare minimum, and well-stocked garages will typically have at least three: A small, medium, and large wrench. The Crescent 12-Inch Adjustable Wrench can serve as your "large" fastener turner, and it's listed at Tractor Supply for $28, making it an inexpensive purchase while being backed by the brand recognition and history of a key player in this corner of the hand tool marketplace. There are gimmicky hacks that can mimic what the adjustable wrench offers, but nothing can truly replace the tool. Aptly, "Crescent wrench" is a term you'll often hear from older tool users, amalgamating the tool itself with this legendary manufacturer in the same way that "Band-Aids" or "Skilsaws" have taken over their respective niches in the English lexicon.
This tool is forged with heat treated alloy steel, and it features a chrome plated, satin finish for rust and corrosion resistance alongside a brilliant visual sheen. The tool's large knurl offers a tighter fit when clamping the jaws down on a fastener, and it features laser etching with both metric and SAE markings for easier repetition and sizing identification. The knurl also features a tension spring that stabilizes the jaw as you make adjustments. Rounding out the collection, you can also find Crescent adjustable wrenches from as short as 4 inches, and if you're considering expanding your budget a bit, an 18-inch model is priced at $60.
Skil 4-1/2-Inch 6 Amp Angle Grinder
Probably appearing as a surprise entrant on this list, the Skil 4 ½-Inch 6 Amp Angle Grinder is listed for a fantastically favorable $40 at Tractor Supply. It's a corded model featuring a 6 amp motor. That powerplant gives it a maximum rotational speed of 11,000 RPM, and the heavy duty metal gear housing offers solid durability through even lengthy use in difficult cutting conditions and hardened material. The tool features a vibration reducing handle with a no lock-on paddle switch for added safety. These are good additions for those worried about injuries and accidents, especially given the angle grinder's consistent presence among lists of the most dangerous power tools you can operate.
This tool weighs a little under 6 pounds and is compatible with standard 4 ½-inch discs. The unit comes from a respected manufacturer and is underpinned by some quality specifications and features, yet it's priced like a true budget product, making this a great find for someone looking to perform light cutting, shaping, and other material preparation tasks. The angle grinder is a difficult tool to learn to use, but it's a versatile piece of equipment that can accomplish a lot. So, an inexpensive unit in this category can be a great option to amplify your range of abilities in the garage or workshop.
GearWrench 3/8-Inch Drive 90-Tooth Ratchet
The GearWrench 3/8-Inch Drive 90-Tooth Ratchet is a standalone ratchet handle that doesn't come with any sockets. Priced at $36, this might feel like an expensive, solo purchase. But the tool is a major upgrade over the standard ratchet you'll get with a basic mechanic's tool set, making it a worthy option for consideration. The 90-tooth gear offers a smooth turning action for ease of use and feel in your hand. It also utilizes a teardrop-shaped low profile head with a classic, minimalistic handle design that's perfect for any users who relish in operating vintage tools and others that take their design inspiration from older gear.
The upgraded gearing also delivers a 4-degree arc swing that makes the tool capable of turning fasteners with very little movement, perfect for use in tight areas and other demanding situations. It features a 1-pound weight with a roughly 10 ½-inch length. The ratchet is finished with a bright, full polish chrome treatment to resist corrosion and rust while looking attractive at all times.
Fiskars 28-Inch Hookaroon
If you haven't had the pleasure of cutting your own firewood before, the Fiskars 28-Inch Hookaroon might look (and sound) like a bizarre tool, and perhaps even one with little purpose. The hookaroon is a unique piece of equipment that fits right at home alongside other niche Tractor Supply tools you may not have known existed. It features a hooked and crooked blade, positioned in such a way that it won't really serve any true cutting purpose. Instead, this tool is designed as a grabbing instrument. The hookaroon's slim blade is used to smash into and grab large wood segments, allowing you a lever arm to lift and maneuver them into place with greater ease. The product allows for easy lifting and pulling of otherwise stubborn firewood cords, logs, and fallen tree limbs.
The tool is made with a hardened boron steel head that's durable and is forged for easy grabbing and release of target material. The handle features a non-slip grip with a flared profile for even better control. It's also made of a FiberComp material that's lightweight and offers solid durability. The hookaroon is rounded out with a hand hole at the end of the handle and an included sheath to keep the blade safe while not in use. It's listed at Tractor Supply for $49.99, bringing it in right under the $50 threshold.
Arrow T2025 Dual Purpose Staple Gun and Wire Tacker
Arrow is a mainstay in the world of fastening tools. The brand offers a wide range of staple guns, hammer tackers, and even pneumatic nailers. You can also find office supplies from the brand, most notably staplers and the like. Arrow is a quality option for all sorts of fastening needs, and the Arrow T2025 Dual Purpose Staple Gun and Wire Tacker is a highly rated selection among them. The tool is $38 at Tractor Supply and features a metal housing with a polished chrome finish. The handle offers an easy squeeze action and it includes a jam resistant mechanism. The tool can handle numerous sizes of T20 staples as well as T25 round crown staples.
The staple gun operates with a sequential firing operation, and although it's not going to deliver fasteners as quickly as a pneumatic or electric alternative, its lightweight build and hand powered actuation gives it a high degree of precision and control. The unit is also made in the United States, offering a more locally sourced flair for those who prioritize domestic materials and products.
DeWalt Fencing Pliers
The DeWalt Fencing Pliers are a versatile addition to any hand tool collection. The tool is available at Tractor Supply for $30 and can accomplish a wide range of tasks. Fencing pliers feature wire cutters, of course, but this model also includes a hammer strike face, a wire stretcher and splicer, and a staple starter and puller. All of these functions come in one package, allowing this singular tool to perform many different jobs within the repair and maintenance needs of agricultural work and beyond.
DeWalt is a highly touted manufacturer across the board, and a range of other hand tools from the builder are among some of the best examples of tools that even haters of the brand can get behind. This set of pliers is built from chrome vanadium steel for enhanced durability, and they feature a bi-material cushion grip to make handling your repair tasks less stressful on your hands and grip strength. They also come backed by a limited lifetime warranty, delivering great performance in the present and a long lasting durability you can count on for years to come.
Black+Decker 6.5 Amp Corded Hammer Drill
Black+Decker is not a brand that's going to blow you away with extreme power to match professional grade tools. But it is a household name and stands as a key element within an enormous conglomerate force (Stanley Black & Decker) as the parent company of many high profile tool brands including DeWalt, Proto, and Irwin. The Black+Decker 6.5 Amp Corded Hammer Drill is an ideal augmentation to a homeowner's toolkit, offering plenty of drilling power at a solid, budget price point of $49.99 at Tractor Supply. The tool runs on corded power, which will limit your mobility, but offers consistent performance in a heavy duty drill that might otherwise start to wane in output as a battery pack's charge starts to dwindle.
The drill utilizes a ½-inch single sleeve chuck for easy bit changes and compatibility with larger drill bits for more demanding work. It features an adjustable side handle that can be locked into one of three positions and offers two drilling modes: standard and hammer drill. The tool offers a drilling force peaking at 48,000 beats per minute while delivering a 2,800 RPM top speed. For the price and performance there's little comparison, making this a steal for those who need a little more power out of their tool than a typical combi-drill can offer.
Apollo Tools 3.6V Lithium-Ion Screwdriver Set
During plenty of repair and building tasks, a lighter touch is required to keep components from being broken or damaged. A tool find like the Apollo Tools 3.6V Lithium-Ion Screwdriver Set is a great option to handle these delicate needs. The kit is normally $49.99 at Tractor Supply, but is marked down to $45 as of this writing. It comes with a charger and a wide range of bits, including both screwdriving bits and sockets for a solid cross section of capabilities. There are two drill bits included, four longer bits featuring the classic hex end attachment, and a selection of 1-inch screwdriving bits in various sizes and types. The tool also comes with a magnetic bit holder and a flexible shaft attachment to help ensure access to even strange angles and recessed areas.
The tool is backed by a 1-year warranty, giving you plenty of additional security, and the whole set comes in a hardshell carrying case to keep all your accessory equipment organized and safe while not in use. The screwdriver tool also features a front work light, helping to illuminate your workpiece or area for better visibility in challenging conditions.
Skil 5-Inch Corded Random Orbit Sander
A corded sander is often the best approach to tasks within its purview. A whole host of different sanding tools can make a big impact in your garage or workshop, but the Skil 5-Inch Corded Random Orbit Sander is a sheer workhorse that will handle the bulk of any DIYer's sanding needs. It comes from a reputable brand with a $40 price tag at Tractor Supply.
The tool runs on a 2.8 amp motor that delivers up to 13,000 orbits per minute. The random pattern allows for streak-free finishes and the speed of the tool's bite offers smooth surfaces that won't require hand sanding or additional work in all but niche circumstances. The X-Flow dust collection system runs with a cyclonic force to collect particles, and the transparent container is easy to inspect and empty. The tool also features a low level of vibration, allowing it to perform with greater accuracy and less hand fatigue over long stretches of sanding activities.
Fiskars X7 14-Inch Steel Blade Hatchet
In camping and hiking settings or at home, a tool like the Fiskars X7 14-Inch Steel Blade Hatchet can be a major benefit. The item's $38 price tag makes it vastly approachable from a cost standpoint, and it features Fiskars' FiberComp handle that delivers performance while offering a textured grip to reduce the potential for slippage and hand strain. The tool is lightweight throughout, with a head weight of slightly less than 1.5 pounds.
This model offers the ability to chop deeper into logs, branches, or kindling pieces with each successive swing, all while featuring a hardened forged steel head finished with a proprietary blade grinding technique that results in a sharper blade edge. The tool also comes with a low-friction blade coating that makes it easier to remove from a log or other material after delivering a strike. This hatchet can be used as a precision chopping solution or allow you to let loose and really dig deep into your target material thanks to the insert-molded head that prevents overstrike breakage and won't loosen, even with heavy impacts. It also comes with a protective sheath to keep yourself and the tool safe while not in use.
Methodology
The entirety of these tools are priced below $50 at Tractor Supply and provide plenty of capabilities and benefits to users. All of them are versatile additions that can help support numerous jobs around the house or in the workshop. Tractor Supply's online presence isn't loaded with customer feedback, and so many of these tools haven't been rated by Tractor Supply buyers in great abundance. However, all of them are available elsewhere, and buyers at other outlets have rated them exceedingly well, with the lowest across the board garnering a 4.3 average rating with at least 100 buyer ratings found for each tool.