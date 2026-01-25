This DIY Garage Tool Looks Useful, But You Should Just Buy This Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As a tinkerer, I'm always interested in "hacks" and gadgets that can upgrade my garage. That's why, when I first saw a video of a clever "any size" crescent wrench, my ears perked up a bit. Here was a tool that you could just drop onto any hex bolt and get sized instantly. I worked in my university's theatre department for three years and worked as a construction contractor for five years after that. I'm all for a tool that can take the place of several others in my belt!

It's a simple enough design. You line up enough links from a disassembled bike chain to fill the jaws of a crescent wrench side by side on a nail. After drilling two small holes on either side of the crescent wrench, you drop in your chain links, slide another nail through one hole in the wrench, through all the chain links, and then out through the other hole.

Remove the first nail, and just like that, you have a crescent wrench that automatically adjusts itself to the correct size, no matter how big the nut or hex bolt you're trying to fit. At first, it seems like a must-have for your home garage! The only thing is, there are already several existing tools that can do the same or a similar job. An adjustable crescent wrench, or even a universal socket, is probably a better way to go.