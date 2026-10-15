11 Tractor Supply Tools Under $100 Worth Adding To Your Collection
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Tractor Supply is a popular rural lifestyle retailer with a large catalog of home improvement solutions and DIY kits. That's not all — if you have a pet, want your lawn to look amazing, like engaging in your fair share of outdoor sports, or need to maintain a farm, rest assured that Tractor Supply and its tools will have all these bases covered and then some. This retail chain has been serving customers for 85 years, with the business growing to the point of reaching a rank of 290 on the Fortune 500.
As you'd expect, Tractor Supply provides a number of services and tools worth adding to your collection, specializing in home repairs and home improvements. Don't worry about having to spend an arm and a leg for some of the more advanced tools on the site — even with a strict $100 budget cap, you can buy a bunch of useful tools for cleaning, lawn work, DIY home upgrades, home repairs, and other such tasks.
Westinghouse Electric Cold Water Pressure Washer
"PowerWash Simulator" enthusiasts can rejoice — if you find this game relaxing and want a powerwashing tool at home to emulate this feeling in real life, then the $98.99 Westinghouse Electric Cold Water Pressure Washer is a good starting point. It has a water output of 1,76 gallons per minute and delivers a force of 2,100 PSI, making it a good pressure washer for washing your car. This is the lowest water pressure level, supporting Westinghouse's claim that this pressure washer can blast away any grease or grime from your vehicle, garage, driveway, etc.
This pressure washer comes with four nozzles — two of them blast water at angles of 15 and 25 degrees, one is a foam cannon for washing vehicles, and the third is a turbo nozzle. Carrying this tool around shouldn't be a major issue, given its weight of 13.5 pounds. The hose is 20 feet long, while the GFCI power cord it's attached to has a reach of 35 feet. If you're still on the fence when it comes to buying this affordable pressure washer, a three-year limited warranty should highlight the trust that Westinghouse has in its product.
Black & Decker Straight Shaft Cordless String Trimmer/Edger
If you want a cost-effective tool to maintain your lawn and shrubbery, the Black & Decker Straight Shaft Cordless String Trimmer/Edger is a good choice. As the name suggests, this 2-in-1 tool works as a trimmer when you need to level the grass and turns into a wheeled edger when you need those clean grass lines against the pavement or driveway. The LBXR2520 battery included in this device runs at 18V and has a capacity of 2.5Ah. The tool runs at two speeds, one for higher power and the other for better battery life.
Black & Decker uses PowerDrive Transmission, which claims to boost the torque of the strings and hack down even the hardiest weeds on your lawn. Meanwhile, the "micro-texture" design on the handle gives you the grip you need to safely hold onto this tool. A weight of just 5.7 pounds should make this trimmer and edger easier to carry around, and a two-year warranty guarantees that this $99.99 tool won't become a liability if it shows any problems immediately after its purchase.
GroundWork Large-Load Wheelbarrow
Homeowners who need to lug around a bunch of heavy stuff without breaking their backs will appreciate the utility of a wheelbarrow. On Tractor Supply, the GroundWork Large-Load Wheelbarrow costs $99.99 at the time of writing, lower than its listed price of $149.99. It has a carrying capacity of 400 pounds for regular loads and 106 quarts for fluids. The six-cubic-foot steel tray is made of rugged hammertone steel that, according to GroundWork, is rust-resistant. This competent construction is supported by steel handles that reach down to the wheel.
A load stabilizer will prevent it from tipping over, while the 16-inch pneumatic tire pulls its weight — quite literally — and makes it easy to lug this wheelbarrow around, courtesy of the axle grease fittings. Just make sure never to inflate this tire over 30 PSI, and you're good to go.
Mag-Torch MT565CK On-Demand Torch Kit
Welding is a difficult task to learn, so anyone with an interest in metalwork should prioritize safety at all times. Once you've set up a safe work environment and acquired all the protective gear you need, it's time to find a reliable torch that can help you bend and shape metals however you see fit. The $89.99 Mag-Torch MT565CK On-Demand Torch Kit is a decent option. This is a good starting point for soldering on a slightly larger scale and a bit of light brazing. Along with this, Mag-Torch states that this kit is also apt for woodwork and cooking.
The flame ignites with a single button and can be locked on for longer tasks. This torch can be used at any angle, with the pressure being regulated when the torch is inverted to prevent the flames from pulsating. This kit comes with a torch head and a 14.1-ounce MAP-Pro cylinder. It can also be used with propane fuel, although you'll have to source that yourself.
Skil Circular Saw with Laser
For people who want to engage in their fair share of lumberwork, a good saw is very important. The Skil Circular Saw with Laser has a great rating on Tractor Supply, and it could be well-suited to your needs. At $74.99, it's great value for the money, especially since it comes with a bag with multiple pockets and storage compartments for your accessories. The 15-ampere, 2.5-horsepower motor was powerful enough to impress professional reviewers, from Popular Mechanics to Tech Gear Lab, who highlighted the efficient power output of this circular saw.
They also praised the low weight of this circular saw, about 8.7 pounds, and its user-friendliness, with the laser guide making it perfect for beginners. While Popular Mechanics felt that the laser had limited utility for people who have some experience when it comes to woodwork, the same isn't true of beginners. Finally, the dust blower helps prevent too much sawdust from accumulating around the area you're cutting, although it'll still create a mess if you use this saw indoors.
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Compact Drill/Driver Kit
A combination of a drill and driver is a versatile tool that is great for simple household maintenance or more intense drilling tasks. For $99.99, you can get the DeWalt Cordless Lithium Compact Drill/Driver Kit, which seems competent based on this tool's reviews at Tractor Supply.
The motor in this tool reaches a power output of up to 300 UWO (unit watts out), which should be good enough to handle most drilling and bolt-fastening tasks. It's this motor that helps this drill and driver kit reach speeds of 1,500 RPM at its highest setting. Of course, you can also operate the tool at a lower speed for more delicate tasks. The drill bit uses a half-inch ratcheting chuck for better grip, and DeWalt states that the handle has an ergonomic design for better comfort. The company provides a three-year warranty to help buyers feel safe in their purchase.
Bosch Palm Variable Speed Random Orbit Sander
A sander is very useful for smoothing out wooden surfaces or adding a nice finishing touch to your woodwork. While the $99.99 price tag for the Bosch Palm Variable Speed Random Orbit Sander may be a bit on the high end, the features that come with this product make a strong case for it. The Tool Space spoke positively about this device's performance, mentioning how the sander is very easy to hold for all hand sizes. They also mentioned how the tool experiences minimal vibration during tasks, which affords a great sense of control when you're sanding.
There's a variable-speed dial at the front of the device that lets you select the speed between 7,500 and 12,000 orbits per minute. This sanding pad comes equipped with a dampening braking system that helps avoid ugly swirl marks. It also has a microfilter canister that traps these fine particles. If you're carrying out an intense sanding job, it's highly recommended to attach the vacuum hose adapter that comes with the tool.
DeWalt Small Angle Grinder with Paddle Switch
As useful as a sander is, we advise against using it on any surface harder than wood or drywall. If you need to cut or shape metal and remove any rust from it, we recommend using a dedicated grinder instead. For $99.99, you can get the DeWalt Small Angle Grinder with Paddle Switch for these tasks. It comes with a 9-amp AC/DC motor that operates at 12,000 RPM, which DeWalt states will help remove any unwanted metallic materials easily, prevent any overloading issues from affecting the motor, and regulate operating temperatures. The one-touch guard makes it safer to operate this device, while also being able to rotate 360 degrees easily.
DeWalt also highlights the jam-pot gear case, which adopts a low profile and — according to the company — enhances durability. Two of this grinder's components are easily removable to make it more convenient to use. The wheel itself can be removed without any tools, while the side handle can be removed and attached to one of two possible positions. Ideally, this should make it easier to hold onto the grinder and adjust the grip for a variety of tasks. Finally, this grinder comes with a three-year warranty – yet another reason to add this DeWalt tool to your kit in 2026.
Dremel Multi-Max MM35 Oscillating Tool Kit
If you want a good tool to make precise cuts in wood and drywall, the Dremel Multi-Max MM35 Oscillating Tool Kit is worth checking out. The name comes from the 3.5-amp motor installed in the device, which impressed multiple professional reviewers with its power output. Despite its compact size, the Dremel MM35 is powerful enough to make grooves in metal as well. It has a variable speed setting that starts at 10,000 oscillations per minute and peaks at 21,000. Higher speeds are essential for metalwork, but the low speed setting should be more than enough to work with wooden surfaces.
A design change with the new version of the MM35 is that you can remove the blade without any tools. This makes it more convenient to change blades based on your needs in the middle of work. For $99.99, this affordable tool also comes with a carry bag, which is a nice addition to the overall package.
Arrow T25 Low Voltage Wire Staple Gun
People who prefer their wires to be organized will get a ton of mileage out of the $52.99 Arrow T25 Low Voltage Wire Staple Gun. According to the manufacturer, this round crown staple gun is apt for all kinds of wiring work, including the cables for your alarm system, thermostat, and string lights. You can use 3/8, 7/16, and 9/16-inch staple sizes. The one you should use depends on cable thickness. Be careful! If you choose the wrong size, you may end up piercing your cables.
Arrow recommends that you use this staple gun for low-voltage wiring only. For more intensive work, you should find another cable management solution. The grooved wire guide on this tool should help you place these staples properly without damaging any wires, and its cushioned grip prioritizes comfort — something that you'll appreciate when you're spending a long time organizing all the cables in your house. To improve this tool's durability, Arrow uses a chromed steel housing, along with other hardened working parts.
Worx Power Share Cordless Impact Driver
For $92.27, the Worx Power Share Cordless Impact Driver should be good enough to fulfill all your drilling needs. The motor used in this driver is powerful enough to reach 3,300 BPM and torque levels of 1,500 in-lb. Controlling the speed of this impact driver is simple — just pull harder on the trigger to go faster, up to 2,600 RPM. A switch lets you select between clockwise and counter-clockwise motion. The tool weighs only 2.42 pounds, making it easy to transport and fit inside stubborn nooks and crannies, and tighten any bolts.
A neat inclusion in this tool is an LED headlight, helping you illuminate any dark corners to see exactly where this driver needs to be used. It also includes a battery indicator that will notify you when it's time to charge the 20V 1.5Ah battery it comes with. Just plug it in for five hours, and you're good to go.
Methodology
For this article, we selected a diverse range of tools sold by Tractor Supply to cover many DIY tasks. To ensure high-quality recommendations, all the tools mentioned on this list have an aggregate user rating of 4.2 stars or higher from hundreds (often thousands) of reviews.