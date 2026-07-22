Which Name Brand Tools Does Tractor Supply Carry?

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Tractor Supply is known for its wide selection of farming supplies, outdoor equipment, and affordable house-brand power tools. But the home improvement retailer also carries high-end tools as well, and some of the name brands they sell may surprise you. Most interestingly, Tractor Supply sells tools and equipment from top brands including Bosch, DeWalt, and Makita.

Additionally, Tractor Supply carries Channellock, Dremel, Grizzly, Hobart, Ingersoll, Klein Tools, Milwaukee, Porter Cable, SKIL, and Worx. These brands cover a wide range of products, including power tools, hand tools, outdoor equipment, and specialty tools. However, some name brands do have a more limited selection than others. This includes Milwaukee, which means you may have a tough time getting Milwaukee tools with deep discounts at Tractor Supply. In contrast, the retailer does have a wide variety of DeWalt tools and accessories.

When it comes to prices, you can save some money on certain name-brand tools at Tractor Supply versus other retailers. For example, the Makita 18V Brushless Cordless 3-Speed Impact Wrench is listed for $339 at Home Depot, but you'll pay $299 for the same tool at Tractor Supply. The DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Brushless Circular Saw, which costs $199 at Ace Hardware, is $159 at Tractor Supply. But while Tractor Supply may offer better deals on some tools, it's possible to find competitive pricing at other retailers thanks to sales, promotions, and company-specific discounts.