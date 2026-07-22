Which Name Brand Tools Does Tractor Supply Carry?
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Tractor Supply is known for its wide selection of farming supplies, outdoor equipment, and affordable house-brand power tools. But the home improvement retailer also carries high-end tools as well, and some of the name brands they sell may surprise you. Most interestingly, Tractor Supply sells tools and equipment from top brands including Bosch, DeWalt, and Makita.
Additionally, Tractor Supply carries Channellock, Dremel, Grizzly, Hobart, Ingersoll, Klein Tools, Milwaukee, Porter Cable, SKIL, and Worx. These brands cover a wide range of products, including power tools, hand tools, outdoor equipment, and specialty tools. However, some name brands do have a more limited selection than others. This includes Milwaukee, which means you may have a tough time getting Milwaukee tools with deep discounts at Tractor Supply. In contrast, the retailer does have a wide variety of DeWalt tools and accessories.
When it comes to prices, you can save some money on certain name-brand tools at Tractor Supply versus other retailers. For example, the Makita 18V Brushless Cordless 3-Speed Impact Wrench is listed for $339 at Home Depot, but you'll pay $299 for the same tool at Tractor Supply. The DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Brushless Circular Saw, which costs $199 at Ace Hardware, is $159 at Tractor Supply. But while Tractor Supply may offer better deals on some tools, it's possible to find competitive pricing at other retailers thanks to sales, promotions, and company-specific discounts.
Tractor Supply's shift toward project customers
Tractor Supply's move into name-brand tools has been several years in the making. In 2022, for example, the retailer established partnerships that saw Bosch power tools, Dremel products, and Greenworks' high-end Pro 60V equipment added to the lineup. This allowed it to service more customer segments beyond its traditional farm and outdoor categories.
Tractor Supply has continued to expand its range as part of a company strategy that focuses on project-driven customers. In June 2026, it expanded its tool and hardware categories, including the launch of SKIL Power Tools. Tractor Supply also broadened its selection of electrical goods from household names such as GE, Leviton, and Coast. The company's goal is to provide a selection that appeals to DIYers as well as contractors.
2026 has also seen Tractor Supply invest in improving delivery capability for larger tools and equipment. This expansion involves online orders, specifically the transportation from the warehouse or distribution point to the customer's location. Bulky items like riding mowers will become easier to deliver, which speaks to the company's focus on DIY customers. All of these changes mean that Tractor Supply is in a better position to compete with other traditional home improvement stores.