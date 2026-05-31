13 High-End Tools You Can Find At Tractor Supply
You can usually fill in the gaps in your tool collection, or even build a beginner's tool set from scratch, without breaking the bank. By choosing from commonly available options, you can get everything on our list of home tool kit essentials (things like a hammer, screwdriver, pliers, and box cutter) for under $200. Even if you bought everything on our more expansive list of 16 tools every new homeowner should have in their garage (things like a fire extinguisher, voltage testers, work gloves, a ladder, and more), the total would come in at under a thousand dollars.
Then there's a completely different class of tools: The sorts of high-end contraptions mostly intended for professional users, individual tools that can carry five-figure price tags. We combed through all of Tractor Supply's offerings, tossing out anything that the average person might reasonably afford. Then we put together a list of the most expensive and powerful tools on the company's physical and digital store shelves.
If you were to buy everything on this list, you'd spend well over six figures, and we're certainly not suggesting you do that. The below information is wholly informational and not intended as a buying guide or list of suggestions. Shop at your own risk.
Ingersoll Rand cordless impact wrench 4-battery kit
Impact wrenches are built to achieve improved torque by keeping the hammer disengaged until the tool reaches the required force, then delivering a blow. They are a popular choice when you need to generate a lot of torque. The Ingersoll Rand W9491 isn't your average impact wrench: It's billed as the world's most powerful 1-inch cordless impact wrench, with a $1,799.99 price tag to match.
An adjustable D-handle rotates 360 degrees around the tool, as the job demands. The motor achieves a maximum speed of 890 RPM, 2,200 foot-pounds of tightening torque, and 2,600 foot-pounds of "nut busting" loosening torque. Because of the 400 foot-pound difference between loosening and tightening torque, you can confidently tighten nuts without worrying about breaking them free later on. For contrast, we looked through Tractor Supply's offerings under $500, which typically offer a chuck between 1/4-inch and 3/4-inch, and torque between 250 and 1,180 foot-pounds.
The W9491 has an ingress protection rating of 56 (IP56). The first digit of an ingress protection rating measures resistance to dust and other solid materials on a scale from 0 to 6, and the second digit measures resistance to water and other liquids on a scale from 0 to 9. Battery power also means you can move around the workspace freely, and you can tighten up to 250 bolts per charge with the included 5Ah battery.
Tomahawk Power battery-powered vibrating concrete power screed
Concrete is a mixture of cement and aggregate that cures into a robust solid. Before it cures, it acts sort of like a liquid, allowing users to pour concrete into a variety of shapes. Just because it behaves like a liquid doesn't mean you always get an even pour. Before many concrete projects are completed, they go through finishing steps like shaking the bubbles out and smoothing the surface. A power screed can be useful for smoothing the surface of things like concrete floors, sidewalks, walkways, and driveways.
The Tomahawk Power vibrating concrete power screed comes with a 14-foot blade for $3,699.99. The same tool can be used with a range of blades as small as 4 feet long, depending on your needs, and they swap out in under two minutes. Choosing a smaller blade does drop the price: The engine and a 4-foot blade cost just $2,899.99. It's powered by a 36V 5Ah battery, which lasts about an hour and takes approximately two hours to charge.
Hand screeds can be used to smooth the surface of smaller areas, but some people find that vibrating screeds can deliver a smooth surface more quickly than manual screeds. They can also help release bubbles and help the concrete settle more evenly. This power screed's engine delivers up to 9,000 vibrations per minute (VPM), and you can smooth up to 60,000 square feet on a charge.
Powermatic WB-43 variable speed belt sander
Sanders come in all shapes and sizes, but they all work on more or less the same principle: smoothing or shaping materials by scraping the surface with gritty sandpaper. Most handheld sanders work by rapidly oscillating small pieces of sandpaper back and forth. Belt sanders up the ante by quickly spinning a sanding belt. You can get handheld belt sanders, or you could opt for the Powermatic 43-inch x 75-inch WB-43 variable speed belt sander.
It's a standalone machine designed to sand down large panels of wood. It has three independent motors to control the sanding function, feed, and table lift. It also has a sensor system to track panels and ensure even wear on the sanding belt to minimize drift and sanding lines.
It comes with 100-grit and 180-grit sanding belts, each measuring 43 inches by 75 inches, and a collection of high-end features. The WB-43 has an emergency stop brake and an auto-thickness measuring device, which measures the starting thickness and lets you validate the finished results. Users can control the action with a control panel and digital readout, while a side door provides easy access to the belt system. It's a beast of a sanding machine that can probably handle anything you could throw at it, as long as you've got $36,899.99 to burn.
Grizzly surface grinder
A surface grinder is a metalworking tool used to make visible metal surfaces more pleasing to look at. You can achieve a smooth surface and even a mirrored finish. Perhaps more importantly, a surface grinder can be used to create specifically shaped and surfaced materials when precision matters.
When using the Grizzly G3155, materials to be smoothed are held in place while being pressed against a grinding wheel. The control panel features large dials with fine-thread screws, so you can make precise adjustments as fine as 0.001 inch. It's a high-end tool with a high-end price tag, ringing up for $7,799.99.
When grinding metal materials, one of the big concerns is excess heat. The G3155 features a flood coolant system, a stream of coolant directly applied to the tool. It helps reduce the risk of material distortion from overheating and keeps grinding dust from getting into the air. It also helps dissipate heat and prevent the tool from friction welding itself to a part.
JET Elite vertical band saw
Vertical band saws can be useful for contouring, mitering, or making other irregular cuts in wood, and the JET 20A is no ordinary vertical band saw, not least because of its $17,899.99 price tag. It measures 77.5 inches tall, 40 inches long, 29 inches wide, and weighs 1,102 pounds.
A heavy-duty enclosed steel frame provides improved strength and reduces vibrations. An articulating table lets you adjust the orientation, and a built-in magnifying glass improves your view, while a chip blower redirects debris to reduce mess. The variable-speed drivetrain also lets you customize the cutting rate, and you can monitor the speed with an LED readout.
The handwheel includes a blade-tensioning gauge, so you know how much pressure is being applied to the tungsten carbide blades at any given time, helping prevent blade breakage. And it moves at up to 5,000 surface feet per minute (SFPM), in case you need to cut a whole lot of wood quickly and efficiently.
Grizzly G0524 3-phase straight line rip saw
Rip saws are designed for making straight cuts along the grain and are useful for a wide range of jobs, including cutting raw lumber into uniform lengths. They are commonly used to trim the edges off boards and cut wide boards into several slimmer boards.
If you're looking for a top-tier rip saw from Tractor Supply, the Grizzly G0524 just might fit the bill. For $13,999.99, users get a powerful 15-horsepower main motor and a 2-horsepower feed motor. Anti-kickback fingers prevent materials from getting shot back out of the saw toward the user.
The G0524 can cut at depths up to 3-7/8 inches, accommodates saw blades between 10 and 12 inches in diameter, and delivers a feed speed between 30 and 112 feet per minute (FPM). In case you're still not impressed (and your tool budget isn't yet totally spent), you can also purchase an optional laser guide with arm to get even straighter and more precise cuts.
Tomahawk Power early entry green concrete saw
Concrete has been in use in various forms for thousands of years. Today, it's the most commonly used building material in the world, but that doesn't mean it's always easy to work with.
Even something that looks perfect when it's poured can suffer damage before it finishes curing, and we're not talking about kids writing their initials in the sidewalk. As concrete sets and dries, it can shrink and develop stress cracks in random places. Using a concrete saw to create contraction joints at certain intervals can relieve internal stress to help reduce random cracking.
The Tomahawk Power TFS10H concrete saw is designed to be used early in the curing process, when the concrete is just strong enough to support the weight of the saw and the operator, but not yet fully solidified. It's powered by a 13-horsepower Honda GX390 engine, is compatible with most major saw blade manufacturers, and cuts up to 1.25 inches deep. Users can adjust the depth of the cut in real time with the press of a button, and a pointer wheel indicates the path of the blade to help them make straighter cuts. It could save you headaches and money down the line by preventing stress cracking, but you'll have to cough up $11,999.99 for the privilege.
JET E-1440VS Elite electric variable speed lathe
A potter's wheel is a familiar and commonly used type of lathe, allowing users to quickly turn clay so it can be shaped by hand. A potter's wheel lays flat and lets you pile material vertically. By contrast, woodworking and metalworking lathes work under the same principles, but they typically rotate material horizontally.
Lathes can significantly speed up shaping tasks. In the same way that you can make a pot faster on a potter's wheel, lathes rapidly rotate a piece of wood or another carvable material so the user can remove or shape it using a variety of tools. Lathes can also be used to apply spray coatings to materials quickly and evenly.
The JET E-1440VS lathe costs $23,599.99, restricting it to professional settings and individuals with a lot of expendable income. A two-speed gearbox allows low speeds between 40 and 365 RPM and high speeds between 165 and 2,000 RPM. An electromagnet-assisted foot brake allows rapid braking in emergency situations, and an enclosed splash guard keeps chips and coolant from spreading around the workshop.
Powermatic dovetailer with pneumatic clamping
As the name suggests, the Powermatic DT65 Dovetailer helps make dovetail joints, one of the most common joints in woodworking. It's a professional-level tool for when you need to make a lot of dovetail joints reliably, consistently, and quickly, and it retails for $9,349.99.
The Dovetailer stands 63 inches tall, 37 inches long, and 44 inches wide. It has a work table 59 inches long and 16.5 inches wide, and the whole thing weighs about 510 pounds. The Dovetailer's pneumatic clamping function holds materials securely to prevent slipping while the carbide-tipped cutter cuts joints.
The base is made of cast iron and steel for durability and stability, and it can cut 1-inch, 1.5-inch, 2-inch, and 2.5-inch centerlines, with a cutting height between 3/16-inch and 3/4-inch. That means it can handle boards of different thicknesses at a variety of depths.
JET JDP-20EST-460-PDF EVS geared head drill press
Most of us have used a power drill before and know that it can be used to drill holes in wood, drywall, and other materials. A drill press takes the drill out of your hand and mounts it to a table. Because it's mounted and stationary, you can bore more precise and accurate holes in wood, plastic, or metal.
The JET JDP-20EST-460-PDF EVS drill press retails for $9,129.99. It stands 83 inches tall, 42.5 inches long, and 28 inches wide, with a work table 22 inches long by 18.75 inches wide. The whole thing weighs about 836 pounds, in large part because of the durable cast-iron construction and heavy-duty steel column.
The 2-horsepower motor boasts a larger range of spindle speeds when compared to competitors in the same class. You can even make speed adjustments during operation, and the spindle RPM is displayed on an LED readout. It features forward, reverse, and emergency stop functions. Using different bits, you can cut holes of different diameters, up to 2 inches wide, and a 2-gallon CSA coolant system keeps things cool while you work.
Gearwrench MTS modular tray set with storage
The tool chest might be the heart of the workshop and a worthwhile tool storage investment, but it isn't the only tool storage solution on the market. For $1,299.99, the GEARWRENCH MEGAMOD194 doesn't just offer tool storage, it also provides many of the tools you need to fill it up.
As the price tag probably suggests, it's designed with professional users in mind. The centerpiece of the MEGAMOD194 is a 32-inch tool cart with two drawers designed to hold and transport your tools. In addition to the tool storage unit, users get 18 drive tools, 66 sockets, 5 pairs of pliers, and 104 bits, for a total of 193 pieces.
The ratchets and sockets are made from premium alloy steel with a polished chrome finish for corrosion resistance. The pliers have a nail-and-wire holding groove and a grip zone for turning nuts and other fasteners. And each tool has a designated and labeled slot in one of three foam storage trays. It's not everything you'll need for a well-stocked workshop, but it can fill a lot of a professional's basic tool needs and give users a place to keep the tools.
Hobart 25V/225A Champion Elite 225 welder
If you're just starting your welding journey, you can probably get away with a few essential welding tools. For veteran experts, Tractor Supply offers the Hobart 25V/225A Champion Elite 225 Welder for $4,999.99.
An older version measured 28 inches tall, 41 inches long, and weighed 490 pounds. This updated version is just 20 inches tall, 37 inches long, and weighs 373 pounds. The rectangular case houses a high-end welding machine with panel openings on both sides. One side panel provides access to the oil filter and oil drain, while the other provides access to the fuel filter. The front panel has the weld studs, two 120V auxiliary outlets, and two 240V outlets. The top panel has an engine access door that provides access to the air cleaner, oil dipstick, and a maintenance label on the panel's underside.
The front end displays the fuel level and engine hours. It also lets you know if you need an oil change and displays engine fault codes. A four-position switch lets users choose between Start, Run (for normal operation), Run/Idle (to save fuel between tasks), and Off. On the left side, there's an amperage output dial. You'll also find an electrode size chart that's color-coded to the amperage dial, so you can easily see what range to select for the electrode you're using. It's a high-end welding tool, but unless you're a professional, you can probably save your money.
Ingersoll Rand No. 5 spline air impact wrench
The Ingersoll Rand No. 5 spline air impact wrench retails for $3,099.99 at Tractor Supply, and it looks like a futuristic weapon wielded by a time-traveling supervillain. It delivers high torque for fastening and unfastening nuts and bolts when you need help breaking them loose or need to be certain they're secure.
A steel hammer case and metal housing make this impact wrench more stable and durable than other impact wrenches. It has a 6-inch reach, so it can grab hold of deep-set fasteners, and it delivers up to 1,600 foot-pounds of torque.
In addition to powerful torque, it provides up to 750 blows per minute (BPM) and spins at up to 6,000 RPM. The tool itself weighs 23.8 pounds, so you can transport it pretty easily, but it will probably cause some fatigue if you have to carry it for too long. It's the sort of tool you should only buy if you really need it, and you probably don't.