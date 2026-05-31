13 High-End Tools You Can Find At Tractor Supply

You can usually fill in the gaps in your tool collection, or even build a beginner's tool set from scratch, without breaking the bank. By choosing from commonly available options, you can get everything on our list of home tool kit essentials (things like a hammer, screwdriver, pliers, and box cutter) for under $200. Even if you bought everything on our more expansive list of 16 tools every new homeowner should have in their garage (things like a fire extinguisher, voltage testers, work gloves, a ladder, and more), the total would come in at under a thousand dollars.

Then there's a completely different class of tools: The sorts of high-end contraptions mostly intended for professional users, individual tools that can carry five-figure price tags. We combed through all of Tractor Supply's offerings, tossing out anything that the average person might reasonably afford. Then we put together a list of the most expensive and powerful tools on the company's physical and digital store shelves.

If you were to buy everything on this list, you'd spend well over six figures, and we're certainly not suggesting you do that. The below information is wholly informational and not intended as a buying guide or list of suggestions. Shop at your own risk.