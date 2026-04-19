16 Tools Every New Homeowner Should Have In Their Garage

Just bought a new home? Congratulations. Signing the papers, getting the title deed, and moving into your home are just the first stages of making the house yours, though. It still needs your personal touch — redesigns constitute part of the package when it comes to turning a house into a home. In fact, over 54% of homeowners completed a remodeling project in 2024, so even if you move in without renovating, there's a significant chance you'll need to down the road.

When the time comes, there'll be two choices on the table: Hire a professional or get your hands dirty. Even if you opt for the former, it's prudent to have a handful of tools at your disposal in your garage in case you need them. Not every repair or household need requires reaching out to licensed professionals, so it's advisable to keep a collection of essentials at the ready for quick fixes while problems are still within your control.

As a new homeowner, you might be at a loss as to what those tools are. Not to worry, we've got you covered with 16 of them.