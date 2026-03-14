7 Helpful, Unexpected Uses For A Hot Glue Gun Around Your Home

If you like to work with your hands and happen to be artistically inclined, you probably have a hot glue gun lying around somewhere in your home. There's always some project or minor fix that could use a bit of adhesive to join two items together, especially if you don't particularly like working with double-sided tape — any form of exposure to moisture could put whatever you're working on in jeopardy, and its durability can be questionable at times. The hot glue gun provides a neat alternative to this, and it's surprisingly versatile.

From regular household repairs to crafting and DIY projects, you can use a hot glue gun to make an easier job of joining items. All you need to do is plug it into a power source, insert a glue stick in the gun, and wait for it to reach the right temperature. It uses heat to melt solid glue, which allows you to apply it as a liquid to a desired surface through the gun's nozzle.

Hot glue guns have a wide range of everyday home applications. They're mostly used in run-of-the-mill uses like fixing broken objects, but there are a handful of other practical applications, too — it was even trendy to clean USB phone ports with them at one point. Here are seven other safe uses.