9 Projects To Upgrade Your Workshop Without A Major Renovation

Workshops can be a touchy subject for the average homeowner, especially if you also happen to be a procrastinator. There's always some project that needs attention no matter how small, and associating that tiny (and often stuffy) environment with hard work can be off-putting. That's not even accounting for the actual maintenance needed for you to exist in the workshop's space — if you avoid visiting your workshop until it's absolutely necessary, we see you, we hear you, and we understand you.

Despite the discomfort, it doesn't have to be a chore to be in your garage or workshop. However, it's true that the average workshop configuration leaves much to be desired in terms of comfort. That means you're going to have to get your hands dirty to bring it up to your tastes.

Now, workshop upgrades don't necessarily come cheap, especially considering the level of renovation required to bring a debilitated one up to standard. However, you don't have to break the bank to upgrade your workshop. In this article, we'll delve into nine projects you can embark on, any of which will significantly improve your quality of life in the garage. Similarly, SlashGear's list of gadgets to upgrade your workshop can also help you get started.