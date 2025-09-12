Can You Really Use A Hot Glue Gun To Clean Out Your Phone's USB Port?

Despite some obvious drawbacks, most people might agree that the societal impact of mobile phone technology has largely been positive. Such progress always comes with a cost, of course, and apart from the societal and monetary expense of tech like the iPhone 16 Pro, mobile device users can attest to how tedious it can be to keep the devices in clean, working order. In particular, keeping the USB port on those devices dust-free can be a constant source of frustration, as the build-up of dust, dirt, and fuzz can prevent the battery from properly charging, or connecting to other, larger USB equipped gear.

The primary problem is that the port itself is prone to trapping dirt and grime, which is itself the result of time spent tucked inside the pockets and purses of users. In any case, once dirt gets trapped in a USB port, it's exceedingly difficult to remove. Some folks have even taken extreme measures to remove the buildup from their device's USB port, including a handful of social media sorts whose cleaning hack requires the use of a hot glue gun.

Yes, some people are indeed using a hot glue gun like Ryobi's arts & crafts game-changer to clean the USB ports on their devices. And if the social media posts are true, the hack can actually work. It is not recommended, however, as the procedure can cause more damage than good, potentially compromising the device's internal workings and even its resistance to water.