Crosscut Saw Vs. Rip-Cut Saw: How To Pick The Right Tool For The Job

One of the first things you have to do when you get into a woodworking project is figure out the tools you'll need. There are a lot of different kinds of power saws out there, and each of them specializes in making different kinds of cuts, so it pays to know what tool is best suited for the job. Most of them, like table and circular saws, involve cutting in straight lines. Some, like the jigsaw and band saw, can make curved, circular, and wavy cuts. Even amongst these different tools, however, different kinds of saw blades are designed for different kinds of cuts. These blades are also usable on tools across all brands, so it pays to know what kind of blades you're looking for, whether you're getting your woodworking tools from Milwaukee or Ryobi.

When it comes to straight-cutting tools for woodworking, there are two major kinds of saw blades. There are crosscut saws and rip-cut saws. This applies to hand tools as well. There are also general-purpose and combination blades that are designed to do both. These are good for construction-grade work that doesn't need super smooth edges, but the cuts these blades make can be a little rough when compared to the ones made by specialized blades. That's why most furniture-grade woodworkers prefer using crosscut and rip-cut blades for each cut as needed. This can be confusing for new DIYers. Here's a quick breakdown of the difference between a crosscut and a rip-cut saw and how to pick the right one for your project.