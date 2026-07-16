5 Milwaukee Tools With Deep Discounts In July 2026
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Milwaukee is one of the most popular brands for professionals and DIYers alike, but it's not without fault. One of the biggest criticisms is that its premium-grade products are pretty expensive, especially compared to similar tools from other brands. If you're on a tight budget, a steep price tag can be a total dealbreaker, even if it's for something you need or would really like to add to your toolkit.
That's why it's worth taking notice anytime there's a sale on Milwaukee hardware — especially when it's a big sale. And sales don't come much bigger than Home Depot's current summer sale, which is offering discounts on many Milwaukee products, including some at more than half off – allowing those who normally can't afford the brand to stock up on Milwaukee equipment.
There are so many Milwaukee tools on sale at Home Depot that it may even be tricky to keep track of them all, which is why we've put together a list of some of the more notable deals. Some of these sale prices come and go, and don't be surprised if certain products are out of stock once word gets out that they're currently on sale.
M18 Fuel Oscillating Multi-Tool
A discount on Milwaukee's M18 Fuel Oscillating Multi-Tool is especially nice given how you can use it for all kinds of applications with the right attachments — hence the name. If you're renovating, for example, you can whip out a multi-tool for removing carpets or grout, plunge-cutting into drywall, and even sanding awkward spots like tight corners. You'll often find uses for an oscillating multi-tool you never even thought of, like trimming the bottom of a door casing to fit a door jamb.
In addition to different attachments, Milwaukee's multi-tool has a 10-setting dial and variable-speed trigger, improving precision. An auto-load feature also allows a slower startup to avoid errors. Powered by a brushless motor, the M18 Fuel Oscillating Multi-Tool delivers between 10,000 and 20,000 oscillations per minute at a 4.2-degree angle and allegedly delivers faster cuts than the competition. It doesn't compromise on handling, though, with dampening technology to reduce vibration and make it easier to use. The tool also sports an LED worklight that spans 180 degrees.
Milwaukee sells attachments, such as wood-cutting blades, separately, though you can also use cheaper brands provided they're Starlock-compatible. Blade swaps will be easy, as it has a tool-free design, ensuring quick changes that won't disrupt your work. Home Depot's 20% discount on the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Oscillating Multi-Tool (model 2836-20) means it's available for $199.
M18 6-Tool Cordless Combo Kit
One of the absolute biggest deals Home Depot is currently offering on Milwaukee hardware is for the M18 6-Tool Cordless Combo Kit, which is more than half off. Home Depot had a similar deal for a Milwaukee 8-Tool Combo Kit last month, which proved so popular that the bundle is now out of stock. However, this Six-Tool Combo Kit is still available at the time of writing and is arguably just as good a deal.
The bundle includes some of the best-rated M18 tools you can buy. You get Milwaukee's M18 Compact ½-inch Drill/Driver, M18 ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver, M18 6-½-inch Circular Saw, M18 Brushless 4-½/5-inch Cut-Off Grinder, and M18 Oscillating Multi-Tool. You also get the M18 Work Light for nighttime or low-light jobs, even away from power outlets. Not only does the price include these six beefy power tools, but the kit also comes with two M18 XC4.0 Ah batteries, a dual M12/M18 Multi-Voltage Charger, and a contractor bag.
If you were to buy each included item individually, it would cost nearly $1,200, a difference of over $700 from the current sale price. A downside to buying combo kits is that they often include devices you don't need or already own — but with such a big discount, you may still find the M18 6-Tool Cordless Combo Kit worth acquiring. The Milwaukee M18 6-Tool Cordless Combo Kit is currently 55% off at Home Depot and available for just $449.
M18 Cordless Inflator Kit
A great tool to keep in your car in case of an emergency is the M18 Cordless Inflator Kit. It's also useful for general maintenance and keeping your tires at optimal pressure year-round. The fact that Milwaukee's cordless inflator is nearly half off for Home Depot's summer sale is appropriate, though, because you can also use the tool to inflate pool floats and sports balls for more leisurely activities.
Rated to work with tires over 100 psi, the inflator can generate up to 150 psi and thus can be used for passenger, light truck, and medium-duty tires, and can top off a 33-inch light-truck tire in less than 60 seconds. Anti-vibration feet keep it in place, while auto-pressure check and auto-shut-off mean you don't need to babysit it while it's running.
The inflator is digital, which lets you store up to four psi targets in memory, saving you a lot of time if you expect to use it to inflate the same objects regularly. The discounted kit also comes with two beefy M18 6.0Ah batteries and a charger. Also included are a 36-inch hose with an inflation needle, an inflator nozzle, and a presta chuck, which can be stored in the device. The Milwaukee M18 Cordless Inflator Kit (model 2848-20) is currently $299 at Home Depot, a 45% discount.
M18 Compact ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver Kit
The M12 Fuel Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit was one of the many Milwaukee tools available at a discount in June 2026. This month, Home Depot has slashed the price of an M18 impact driver, which may be more your speed if you're invested in the M18 power system or don't need a hammer drill (or both). More specifically, Home Depot is offering $70 off the M18 Compact ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver Kit.
Not only is it more powerful than the 12V impact driver, but its compact design means it still offers some of the same benefits as Milwaukee's more portable M12 system. It weighs 1.7 pounds and is just 4.4 inches long and 2.1 inches wide, making it easy to use in especially tight areas. Combined with the fact that Milwaukee is one of the very best major impact driver brands on the market, this makes the M18 Compact ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver a solid tool to include in your kit.
Like its M12 Fuel counterpart, the tool has a brushless motor. This enables it to deliver up to 1,700 in-lbs of torque and up to 3,600 rpm. It can also run more slowly if you need it to, as it's equipped with a variable-speed trigger, so you don't have to worry about damaging fasteners or material. Along with the impact driver, the kit also includes an M18 2 Ah battery, charger, and tool bag. The Milwaukee M18 Compact ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver Kit (model 3650-20) is currently 35% off at Home Depot and available for $129.
M18 High-Output Starter Kit
Of course, to use any of these Milwaukee tools, you're going to need the M18 batteries they run on. Even if you already own some, you may want to consider Milwaukee's High-Output models, which it claims deliver 50% more power and run 50% cooler than standard M18 RedLithium batteries.
Admittedly, the current $50 discount Home Depot is offering for the Milwaukee M18 High-Output Starter Kit (model 48-11-1862) isn't as jaw-dropping as some of its other deals. What makes buying the M18 High-Output Starter Kit a particularly great deal, though, is that Home Depot will throw in a Milwaukee power tool with your purchase for free. What makes it even better is that you can choose the tool. That adds hundreds of dollars of value to the discounted price for the M18 High-Output Starter Kit, which comes with two M18 High-Output XC6.0 batteries and a dual M18/M12 charger. When you add the kit to your cart, you can select the tool you'd like included at no additional cost.
Eligible M18 tools include Milwaukee's leaf blower, jig saw, reciprocating saw, wet/dry vacuum, angle grinder, and more. If you don't need a new tool, you can opt for the highly rated M18 Cordless Rocket Dual Power Tower Light instead, which is one of the best Milwaukee lighting options for working at night. Normally $249, you can get the light for absolutely nothing if you buy the M18 High-Output Starter Kit from Home Depot.